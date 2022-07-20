ISL 2022-23 Transfer News: Mumbai City FC announce Jorge Pereyra Diaz

Indian Super League (ISL) outfit Mumbai City FC recently announced the signing of former Kerala Blasters FC forward Jorge Pereyra Diaz for the upcoming season.

The 31-year-old Argentine forward refused to consider offers made by former outfit Kerala Blasters citing that he wanted to ply his trade elsewhere. However, the former Yellow Tuskers' man will now play against his former ISL side, donning Mumbai City FC's light blue.

Diaz featured 21 times for Ivan Vukomanovic's side and found the back of the net on eight occasions.

Jorge Pereyra Diaz's goal-scoring record slightly overlooks the contribution made by the striker. The former Johor Darul Ta'zim FC man is also known for his off-the-ball movements and supports creativity both in the middle and final third. His combination with former Jamshedpur FC star Greg Stewart, a playmaker, will light up Des Buckingham's attacking division.

Pereyra Diaz started his professional football career with Argentine second-tier league side Club Ferro Carril Oeste at the age of 18. He then moved to Club Atletico Lanus on March 5, 2013. He lifted the 2013 Copa Sudamericana, being in the starting lineup in the first leg final against Ponte Preta.

Diaz's next assignment was outside Argentina, with the forward making a move to Malaysian Super League side Johor Darul Ta'zim FC. In four seasons with the Malaysian outfit, Diaz scored 28 goals in 30 appearances and was sent out on loan twice to Independiente and Club Leon.

The forward then returned to Argentina and rejoined Club Atletico Lanus on May 23, 2018. He spent a few years in Argentina before joining ISL outfit Kerala Blasters FC on loan from Club Atletico Platense ahead of the 2021-22 campaign.

Mumbai City FC shaping up well under Des Buckingham

With last season's disappointments becoming a thing of the past now, Mumbai City FC seem to have found a structure with their recently made signings. With Greg Stewart making his way into the dressing room for next season, the Islanders will be a massive threat to every side in the 2022-23 season.

The Mumbai club will look to improve on their fifth-placed finish from the previous season. They will look to mount a title challenge when the season gets underway in a few months time.

