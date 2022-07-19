ISL Transfer News: Mumbai City FC bolster attack with Greg Stewart announcement

Indian Super League (ISL) outfit Mumbai City FC confirmed the arrival of Greg Stewart at the club on Tuesday (July 19). The Scottish attacking midfielder has joined the Islanders after penning a two-year deal that will keep him at the club until May of 2024.

Born in Stirling, Scotland, Greg first started his youth career at the Rangers’ Academy and was then part of the Heart of Midlothian youth setup. He made his senior debut for Cowdenbeath and stayed there for four seasons. Stewart then joined Dundee FC in 2014 and made the shortlist for the PFA Scotland 'Players' Player of the Year' award twice in a row in 2015 and 2016.

In 2016, Stewart moved to English Championship outfit Birmingham City FC, from where he was loaned out to Aberdeen and Kilmarnock. After spending three seasons with the Blues, Greg secured a move to Rangers in 2019, where he was a key member of Steven Gerrard’s squad. His contributions helped Rangers secure a historic Scottish Premiership title in the 2020-21 season.

The 32-year-old was a vital figure in Jamshedpur FC's ISL League Winners’ Shield triumph in the 2021-22 campaign. Stewart was directly involved in 20 out of the 43 goals scored by the Men of Steel (10 goals and 10 assists) and led the assists charts last season. The versatile footballer was also voted the 'Hero of the League’ in his debut ISL campaign.

Speaking on joining the Islanders, Greg Stewart said in a statement:

“I’m delighted to be here at Mumbai City. The club have outlined their plans and their ambitions right from the outset and I believe joining Mumbai City is the right step forward to continue my journey in India.

"The club and the coach Des Buckingham intend to build on what was a momentous season for Mumbai City last time out, including a strong performance in the AFC Champions League, and I believe we can add to the success the club has enjoyed in the recent past.”

Mumbai City FC head coach ecstatic about Greg Stewart arrival's at the club

Mumbai City FC head coach Des Buckingham has also reacted to the announcement of Greg Stewart's arrival at the club. He said:

“Greg is a hugely talented player who has demonstrated this on many occasions last season and to be able to bring him into our group is something I am very excited about.

"He is able to play as a forward as well as a more attacking midfield player, not only bringing people into the game around him but equally able to turn games in key moments by himself."

Buckingham will look to utilize Stewart's experience and dynamism in turning Mumbai City FC's fortunes around in the 2022-23 campaign.

