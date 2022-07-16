ISL Transfer News: Mumbai City FC bolster attack by roping in Alberto Noguera

Indian Super League (ISL) outfit Mumbai City FC announced the signing of Alberto Noguera on Saturday, July 16. The 32-year-old joins the Islanders on a one-year contract until May 2023.

Noguera became a part of Atletico Madrid in July 2009 after making it through the ranks at Getafe. He was called in to train with the first-team senior squad under Quique Sánchez Flores and went on to make his La Liga debut against Levante UD in 2011.

Noguera left Spain in 2012 to to ply his trade abroad. He had a brief time with Blackpool in England and FC Baku in Azerbaijan. But in 2014, he returned to Spain for stints with CF Trival Valderas, CF Fuenlabrada and Lorca FC in the Spanish third tier.

The versatile player also helped Lorca FC get promoted to the second tier back in 2017. He then joined CD Numancia and was subsequently loaned out to Racing de Santander in the third tier until the end of the 2018/19 season.

The Spaniard made the switch to India in 2020, joining FC Goa and has been one of the most influential midfielders in the league in the last two seasons. In his time with former side FC Goa, Noguera lifted the 2021 Durand Cup and bagged four goals and 11 assists in the ISL.

Upon completing all the formalities of his deal with Mumbai City FC, Noguera was quoted as saying in a press release:

“I feel a sense of pride to be joining Mumbai City. There is ambition and hunger to win at this club and the philosophy here is to play attacking and beautiful football. I saw it from the outside in my two years in the ISL and now I’m ready to help bring success to the club.

"Moreover, I am excited that we will be able to play in front of our fans and I personally cannot wait to experience life and football in Mumbai and in India for what it truly is. I hope I can live up to our fans’ expectations and make some great memories with them.”

Mumbai City FC head coach delighted to welcome Noguera on board

Mumbai City FC's head coach Des Buckingham has, meanwhile, shared his excitement about Alberto Noguera. He was quoted as saying in the same press release:

“Alberto is an excellent addition to our team and has shown consistently over recent seasons his ability to influence games in a way that will suit our style. He is a very experienced player who will also provide additional leadership to the group while allowing us to develop and adapt the way we want to play. I am delighted to have Alberto with us, and I look forward to working with him.”

With a few more signings, Mumbai City FC will be ready to start their pursuit of regaining their lost form.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far