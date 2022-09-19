ISL Transfer News: NorthEast United FC rope in Parthib Gogoi ahead of the 2022-23 season

Indian Super League (ISL) outfit NorthEast United FC on Monday announced that they have acquired the services of Parthib Sundar Gogoi for the 2022-23 season. The young forward will bolster the club's attacking department under head coach Marco Balbul.

Born in Nazira, a town in the Sivasagar district of Assam, Parthib burst onto the scene with his stint for the Indian Arrows prior to the 2020-21 season.

He has since become a regular in the starting line-up under head coach Shanmugam Venkatesh. The 19-year-old forward bagged three goals in 28 appearances for the AIFF's developmental side. He has also captained the side in the I-League.

Gogoi has featured in various Indian national football teams' age-group sides and played a pivotal role in the recently concluded SAFF U-20 Championship. The young Assamese forward scored four goals in five games, guiding his team to the prestigious title.

A younger brother to NorthEast United FC midfielder Pragyan Gogoi, Parthib has trained with European giants Bayern Munich. Parthib is a pacy forward with an eye for goal. He is versatile and can be deployed on the flanks as well. The youngster is deadly when it comes to set pieces.

NorthEast United FC focus on youth talents ahead of the upcoming season

Parthib Sundar Gogoi will join the likes of Emil Benny and Jithin MS in the Highlanders' pursuit of a glorious 2022-23 season.

The inclusion of these youngsters in the squad points to the fact that the club are focused on building a long-term project under Technical Director Ohad Efrat.

Parthib, Emil and Jithin will add much-needed flair to Balbul's side along with the bag of experience brought in by the foreigners.

The Assamese striker will help NorthEast United FC in reinforcing themselves as one of the top sides in the ISL. He will also learn about the game from experienced forward Matt Derbyshire, who recently joined the club.

