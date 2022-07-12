ISL Transfer News: Odisha FC rope in Spanish winger Victor Rodriguez

After an underwhelming season in the 2021-22 season, Odisha FC have acquired the services of Victor Rodriguez to bolster their attacking department. The Spanish winger has signed for the Kalinga Warriors ahead of the upcoming season, the club announced on Tuesday.

Víctor will bring in a wealth of experience to the Juggernauts frontline, owing to his stints in La Liga, La Liga 2, Copa Del Rey, and even Major League Soccer. The Catalonia-born recently had a stint with Spanish top-tier side Elche CF in the 2020-21 season. Since then, Rodríguez has been a free agent for close to a year.

Victor Rodriguez will bring an ample load of experience

Born in Barcelona, Victor started out his footballing career with the youth academy of the local La Liga giants. After spending four seasons with FC Barcelona, he signed with CF Badalona in the Spanish third division. The tricky winger went on to make 90 appearances at the club.

Finally, in 2012, he made the jump to La Liga side Real Zaragoza. But initially, Rodriguez was a member of the reserve team. However, soon after, he was introduced into the first-team setup and made his La Liga debut against RCD Espanyol in a 2-1 away victory.

In 2014, Víctor signed with Elche CF after agreeing to a three-year deal. He made 36 appearances for the club in the league, scoring four goals and assisting thrice. The following year, he was loaned out to fellow league side Getafe CF for a year.

Following Getafe's relegation from La Liga, Rodríguez signed a four-year contract with Sporting de Gijón in the top tier. In 27 appearances, he had two goals and two assists. But at the end of the season, he terminated his contract to join the Major League Soccer team, Seattle Sounders FC.

During his two-year stint with the Washington side, Rodriguez made 53 appearances in which he registered 12 goals and nine assists. He starred in the MLS Cup Final 2019, scoring the Sounders' second goal in a 3-1 home win over Toronto FC. He was adjudged the Most Valuable Player of the finals.

Later, in 2020, Víctor returned to his former club Elche CF, before starting his venture in the Indian Super League with Odisha FC.

Odisha FC making smart moves in transfer market

So far, the Juggernauts have made some invaluable additions to their squad strength in the summer transfer window. In the 2021-22 season, Odisha FC finished seventh with 23 points, beating sides like Bengaluru FC, Mumbai City FC, and NorthEast United FC. But the lack of squad depth and stability was evidently visible.

However, with the addition of Víctor Rodríguez, Saul Crespo, Pedro Martin, Carlos Delgado, Diego Mauricio, and Osama Malik, Odisha FC have seemingly filled those gaps.

