ISL Transfer News: Odisha FC signs Spanish defensive midfielder Saul Crespo on a 1-year deal

Continuing their spending spree in the transfer market, Odisha FC have roped in Spanish midfielder Saul Crespo Prieto on a one-year deal. The ISL club announced on Thursday that the 25-year-old will join their ranks for the upcoming season.

Prieto has had a lot of game time under his belt in La Liga 2, Segunda Division B, and the Copa Del Rey and will be hoping to impress with the Kalinga Warriors.

The defensive midfielder joined Spain's local club SD Ponferradina's youth setup in 2010. After being promoted to the senior team in 2015, Saul was loaned out to Segunda División B side Atlético Astorga FC for the season.

He scored his first goal for Astorga on April 10, 2016, netting the equalizer at CD Guijuelo. Crespo made 25 appearances for the Segunda Division B club before moving to fellow third division side Arandina CF in August on another loan deal. Saul impressed his parent club with his season-long outing and became a pivotal member of the squad on his return in July 2017.

In June of the following year, he renewed his contract with the club. The defensive midfielder contributed with one goal in 30 appearances in the 2018–19 season as his side returned to Segunda División after three years.

Over the years, Saul has made 119 career appearances for his boyhood club, Ponferradina, 55 appearances in LaLiga 2, and nine appearances in the prestigious Copa Del Rey.

He made his professional debut in August 2019, coming on as a second-half substitute for Yuri de Souza against Cádiz CF, who are currently in La Liga.

Odisha FC are moving smartly in the market ahead of the new season

Odisha FC showed an improvement in the previous edition of the tournament compared to the 2020-21 season. They finished seventh with 23 points, stunning sides like Bengaluru FC, Mumbai City FC, and NorthEast United FC. But the lack of squad depth and stability was evidently visible.

However, this year under new head coach Josep Gombau, the Kalinga Warriors are gunning to make it through to the knockout phases. They have been moving smartly in the market and have already signed the likes of Diego Mauricio and Carlos Delgado.

The addition of Saul Crespo will bring a youthful exuberance and touch of calmness in midfield for Odisha FC.

