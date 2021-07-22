ISL Transfers: Adrian Luna signs for Kerala Blasters from Melbourne City

ISL club Kerala Blasters have officially signed attacking midfielder Adrian Luna from A-League champions Melbourne City on a two-year deal. The club is known for announcing its signings on Wednesday and they lived up to their promise by doing so at midnight.

Adrian Luna began his professional career in 2009 with his hometown club Defensor Sporting before moving to Espanyol two years later. He had loan spells with three Spanish clubs in the lower division before returning to his former club in Uruguay.

After stints with Venados and Veracruz, he penned a deal with A-League club Melbourne City. He represented them from 2019 to 2021 and scored 8 goals from 51 appearances.

*checks watch* It's officially Thursday. Drop it. 💥 #SwagathamLuna 🇺🇾#YennumYellow pic.twitter.com/jrYLoS98XQ — K e r a l a B l a s t e r s F C (@KeralaBlasters) July 21, 2021

Adrian Luna has also represented Uruguay in international age-group tournaments. He was a part of the team that reached the quarter-finals of the 2009 FIFA U-17 World Cup and scored two goals in the competition.

Luna was called up to represent his country at the 2011 FIFA U-20 World Cup and scored the only goal for Uruguay in the tournament.

What's next for Kerala Blasters in the ISL off season?

Adrian Luna of Melbourne City breaks away from the defence during the A-League match between the Brisbane Roar and Melbourne City at Moreton Daily Stadium (Photo by Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images)

Kerala Blasters recently announced that they will kick-off their pre-season training on July 30th for the 2021-22 ISL season and announced a 29-member squad for the same. The first leg will take place in Kochi before the squad flies abroad to continue the second leg.

Six reserve team players - Sachin Suresh, Sreekuttan VS, Shahajahas Thekkan, Bijoy V, Sukham Yoihenba Meitei, and Anil Gaonkar - will also be a part of the Kerala Blasters pre-season. If they manage to impress their head coach Ivan Vukomanovic, they will be offered a spot in the final ISL squad.

📸: Bijoy V, Sukham Yoihenba Meitei, Anil Gaonkar (2/2)#YennumYellow pic.twitter.com/xxh5A99RVf — K e r a l a B l a s t e r s F C (@KeralaBlasters) July 21, 2021

Kerala Blasters are known to overhaul their foreign contingent completely once the ISL season ends. The scenario seems to be no different this season. By announcing Adrian Luna as their first foreign signing, the ISL club have set the bar high.

Kerala Blasters' die-hard fans will definitely be hoping for more announcements to come in the coming days.

