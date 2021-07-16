ISL Transfers: Kerala Blasters sign Harmanjot Khabra from Bengaluru FC

Indian Super League (ISL) club Kerala Blasters have signed former Bengaluru FC player Harmanjot Khabra on a two-year deal. The club made the announcement through their social media handles on Thursday.

Harmanjot Khabra is a veteran of the Indian football circuit, having played for numerous ISL and I-League clubs since 2006. He also has four international caps to his name.

Khabra has made 68 appearances for Bengaluru FC across all competitions and is known for his versatility in playing as a central midfielder as well as as a full-back. Having begun his professional career with Sporting Clube de Goa, the Punjab-born athlete even captained East Bengal in the I-League during the 2014-15 season.

Khabra has two ISL trophies to his name and will be eager to end Kerala Blasters' title drought in the upcoming 2021-22 season. The club lacked an experienced Indian name in the dressing room last season and the 32-year-old will be hoping to fill the void.

"I am very excited to join Kerala Blasters. The opportunity to play for the passionate Yellow Army aligns with my love and passion for the game. I look forward to donning the KBFC colors with pride and hunger. And, I am very keen to meet my new teammates and start preparing for the journey ahead," Khabra said after signing the contract.

What's next for Kerala Blasters in the transfer market?

Ritwik Das (right) has left Kerala Blasters

Kerala Blasters have already parted ways with domestic signings Lalruatthara, Ritwik Das, Rohit Kumar and Shaiborlang Kharpan. Six of their foreign players have also left the club.

After a disappointing campaign under Kibu Vicuna, Kerala Blasters will be managed by Ivan Vukomanovic this season. Khabra became the club's fourth domestic signing, following in the footsteps of Sanjeev Stalin, Ruivah Hormipam and Vincy Barreto.

Kerala Blasters have not officially announced any foreign signings yet but have held talks with a couple of players. With only four overseas players allowed in the starting line-up, a strong domestic unit seems to be the focus of the club presently.

