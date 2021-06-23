ISL Transfers: Indian Football Team midfielder Suresh Wangjam signs an extension with Bengaluru FC till 2024

Indian Football Team midfielder Suresh Wangjam has signed an extension with Bengaluru FC, which will keep him tied to the club until 2024, the former ISL champions announced on Wednesday.

Earlier in March, the 2017 FIFA U-17 World Cup player made his national team debut under Igor Stimac in an international friendly against Oman.

Suresh Wangjam started his professional career with the Indian Arrows in the I-League in 2017. He went on to play 30 matches for them over the span of two seasons. Bengaluru FC's scouts took note of his talent and signed him to a two-year contract.

Speculation was rife in the transfer market that Suresh Wangjam would leave Bengaluru FC ahead of the new season. However, the club managed to convince him to sign an extension.

"I'm really happy to commit my future to Bengaluru FC. I came here two years ago, and I have improved tremendously as a player because of my teammates and the staff I have around me. I have so much more to learn and feel this is the best place for me to be able to do that," Wangjam told Bengaluru FC's official website.

Because father knows best. pic.twitter.com/LecxFYqzff — Bengaluru FC (@bengalurufc) June 23, 2021

Also Read: 'Like it or not, we have not yet reached the level of Oman and Qatar' - Former Indian Football Team defender Gouramangi Singh

Bengaluru FC CEO Mandar Tamhane also shed light on Wangjam's improvements as an individual. He said:

"Suresh (Wangjam) has grown immensely as a player and a person since we first signed him and we were always keen on keeping him at this club. He has a bright future ahead of him, and we are glad that he will spend the next stage of his development with us."

What's next for Bengaluru FC?

Sunil Chhetri (L)

Sunil Chhetri recently signed a two-year extension with the club. Wangjam is now the second domestic player whose extension was announced by Bengaluru FC. The Blues will be in action on August 15th when they take on Maldives' Eagles FC in the 2021 AFC Cup play-off round.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee