Leon Augustine and Namgyal Bhutia extend their stay with Bengaluru FC

Bengaluru FC have announced some exciting news for their fans. The Indian Super League giants have extended the contracts of two promising youngsters in their ranks - Leon Augustine and Namgyal Bhutia.

Augustine has penned a two-year extension on his current one-year deal and will stay at the club till the end of the 2024-25 season. Bhutia on the other hand, will be a part of Bengaluru FC till the end of the 2025-26 season.

Augustine joined the club courtesy of a good trial back in 2016. He became a part of the BFC's first Residential Academy squad. He continued to develop and rise through the ranks before making his first-team debut in 2018 at the AFC Cup.

His first goal came the following season in the Indian Super League campaign against Hyderabad FC. He also played for Bengaluru in the 2021 Durand Cup.

After signing an extension with BFC, an elated Augustine said:

"I’m really happy to sign on with Bengaluru FC, because this is a club that gave me an opportunity and helped me develop as a footballer since I was 18 years old. The last season did not go according to plan for me, as I was struggling with injuries, but I am really looking forward to next season and to playing a bigger role for the team."

Bhutia's trajectory was a little different. He began his early days with the AIFF Academy before being picked by BFC in 2017. The young footballer then went out on loan in his very first season to Indian Arrows.

Upon his return, he represented BFC in the I-League second division. He finally got his first-team pick when he was called up for the 2020 AFC Cup.

Upon signing his new contract, he said:

"Being a part of the BFC family is a matter of great joy for me, and I am happy with how much I’ve improved as a player during my time here. I am really glad to have signed a new deal with the club, and look forward to contributing more to the first team in the coming seasons."

The winger has already racked up seven appearances for Bengaluru FC. He will next be in action by playing for the Blues' Developmental side in the Next Gen Cup in United Kingdom in July.

Bengaluru FC opting for youth policy to shape the future of the club

Bengaluru FC CEO Mandar Tamhane was a happy man at having extended the contracts of the two promising young footballers.

He said at the same conference:

“Leon and Namgyal have been projects that we have nurtured over the last few years, and given the kind of role the younger players will have this season, tying them down to longer deals was always part of our plan. I am certain we will see them take the next step under Simon.”

Augustin and Bhutia are two more names added to the list of young players who have recently been handed new contracts. Naorem Roshan Singh, Parag Shrivas, Lara Sharma and Wungngayam Muirang were given their deals last week.

It does show that BFC are indeed ready to adopt a youth policy to shape the future of the club.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far