ISL 2021-22: Vladimir Koman open to playing any role in Chennaiyin FC  

Vladimir Koman is one of Chennaiyin FC’s best foreign signings. The versatile midfielder comes with a lot of experience having played in different leagues across the world.

The Ukrainian-born footballer began his professional career in 2006 with UC Sampdoria in the top-tier Italian league, Serie A. In a career spanning over 15 years, Koman made 300-plus club appearances, recording 22 goals and 23 assists to his name.

The attacking midfielder made his senior national team debut for Hungary in 2010 and went on to play 36 matches for his nation, scoring seven goals. He was a vital cog in the country’s third-place finish in the 2009 FIFA U-20 World Cup and emerged as the second highest scorer with five goals.

Vladimir Koman also guided the U-19 Hungarian side to the semi-finals at the 2008 UEFA European Championship.

All set for his maiden Indian Super League campaign, Koman’s presence is expected to bolster Chennaiyin FC’s squad ahead of the upcoming season.

The midfielder arrived in India last week as is currently undergoing a mandatory quarantine period in Chennaiyin FC’s base in Goa.

Speaking to Sportskeeda, Vladimir Koman lauded Chennaiyin FC for having a good organizational structure within the team and also with logistics. He said:

“The club organization is awesome. Some of the European clubs don’t have such an organization in themselves.”

Vladimir Koman said he is a versatile player and is open to taking up any role the coach and the Chennaiyin FC think-tank want him to take. However, the midfielder made it clear that whatever role he plays, the target is to help Chennaiyin FC become ISL champions again. He explained:

“I spoke to the coach a lot of times before I signed for Chennaiyin FC. I can play in many roles in the field and the coach can choose one. To be honest, I can play more of number eight too. I can make key passages and last passes. I also like to play up front. I will talk once we start training and then understand my role properly. I don’t think it is a problem for the coach or for me for my role inside the pitch.”

Vladimir Koman hopeful of a good season

Vladimir Koman said he is involved with the team’s training sessions virtually as he is yet to finish his quarantine period. The former Hungary national team player added that he is enjoying his time here.

“This (playing in India) will be a new experience. I like the people, they are friendly. I am watching Chennaiyin FC players training from afar as I am in my quarantine period. I have Zoom training sessions. I am really hopeful that we will make a good group this season.”

Vladimir Koman opined that fans are integral to the sport and hoped India will also open up to fans sooner or later.

“We are playing without fans and we are sad about it. The fans are coming back to the stadium in Europe slowly and fans can give us something more when we are on the pitch.”

