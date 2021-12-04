"We are not happy with one point"- Chennaiyin FC's coach after a draw against SC East Bengal in the ISL

After a run of two wins this season, things came to a standstill for Chennaiyin FC when they faced SC East Bengal. Their first two wins came against Hyderabad FC and NorthEast United FC.

SC East Bengal were sunk in criticism after a run of dismal performances after zero wins in three games. Hence, the Marina Machans were confident of securing victory and continuing in their path.

But a defensive masterclass from SC East Bengal coach Jose Manuel Diaz halted the aspirations of Bozidar Bandovic's men as they played out a goalless draw. Chennaiyin FC's attacking trio were not penetrative enough to poke a hole in the East Bengal defense. Goalkeeper Suvam Sen's heroics kept the red and gold brigade in the game.

Chennaiyin FC head coach Bozidar Bandovic shared his thoughts on the ISL encounter in a post-match press conference. The Montenegrin coach believes the journey is long but also feels that he deserved more from the match against SC East Bengal. He said:

"Of course we are not happy with with one point because we were better team and we play better and we had a lot of chances. And we should win that game. Of course, opponents play with long balls and defensive. We did not have a problem, but we are not happy with results."

Bozidar added that he was happy with his team's performance and that it showed improvement. He wishes to stay positive about things and make sure they get back to winning ways.

"It's a good base for improving our level" - SC East Bengal's gaffer after securing a draw against Chennaiyin FC

Jose Manuel Diaz was optimistic at the post-match press conference after SC East Bengal managed to get away with a point against Chennaiyin FC. He praised his players for putting up a fight, although still believing that they need to work more on themselves. He said:

"Chennaiyin had options. It's a good base for improving our level. In the last match we did a lot of mistakes but they want to improve their level."

The Spaniard emphasized that Mohammed Rafique, who was taken off in the second half against Chennaiyin FC, was tired. He can only say that his condition is limited to tiredness, amongst suspicions of an injury.

Edited by Aditya Singh