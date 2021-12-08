ISL 2021-22: "I don't think there is a big change in hunger"- Jamshedpur FC head coach Owen Coyle ahead of their clash against Mumbai City FC

Jamshedpur FC have had a fantastic run ever since their draw against SC East Bengal in the season-opener. The team from the City of Steel has grown more confident, as evidenced in their win against tournament favorites ATK Mohun Bagan in their last encounter. Forwards Nerijus Valskis and Greg Stewart have been prolific in the attacking third while midfielder Alexandre Lima and defender Peter Hartley have been instrumental as well.

Jamshedpur FC head coach Owen Coyle addressed the media ahead of their ISL clash against Mumbai City FC, and he pointed out the improvements the team has made compared to last season.

"In terms of the people perceptions, I don't think there is a big change in hunger. You see last year, the players were terrific last year from what we had before. There was an awful lot of improvement last year. We came very close to getting to the play-offs."

The Jamshedpur FC gaffer showered his Indian players with praise. He said:

"I think the boys are working very hard and obviously the foreign players are helping them. We always have to do this together. It's never about individuals. We have some talented individuals. It's really nice when you see particularly young players stepping up."

Owen Coyle believes his Jamshedpur FC squad are blessed with amazing squad depth given the variety of foreign and Indian players.

"It's a difficult challenge" - Owen Coyle on facing Mumbai City FC

Owen Coyle and his side are preparing to face a quality Mumbai City FC side, who have been fluid in their style and raised eyebrows with some of their recent performances. He said:

"It's a difficult challenge obviously because the recovery time is minimal. They had more recovery time than us. That being said, we're refreshed."

Owen Coyle further added that Jamshedpur FC have a few injury concerns but that would not impact their preparation for this tough encounter.

