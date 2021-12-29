"It affects our mood and how we feel now" - Odisha FC head coach after routing against Hyderabad FC

Odisha FC suffered a thumping 6-1 defeat against Hyderabad FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) on Tuesday. A dejected Kiko Ramirez admitted that as a head coach he didn't do well on the night. The Odisha FC boss also highlighted the poor performance on the pitch.

It was the Juggernauts' fourth defeat in eight games. Asked how the team can recoup from such a heavy defeat, Odisha FC boss Kiko Ramirez said:

"It affects our mood and how we feel now. But the season is long. What happened on the pitch today and has been happening match after match affects us. Today, as I coach, I didn't do well and we lost 6-1. But there are also other people on the pitch who didn't work properly. That's the reality."

Going into the half-time break, with the score at 2-1, Odisha FC were still very much in the game. However, the affair turned on its head after the two teams re-emerged from the tunnel in the second half. Asked by Sportskeeda what went down after half-time, the Odisha FC head coach didn't have much light to shed.

"Every shot from Hyderabad FC ended up in the net," Kiko Ramirez said.

The game was practically finished after the third and fourth goal: Hyderabad FC boss Manolo Marquez after Odisha FC clash

Hyderabad FC have extended their unbeaten run to seven games with the victory. Manolo Marquez's men jumped to second spot in the table just one point behind leaders Mumbai City FC. But even after an astounding victory, the Hyderabad FC head coach kept his emotions in check.

Manolo Marquez, in response to a Sportskeeda query about the proceedings in the second-half, said:

"We knew that in the second half Odisha FC had some dangerous players on the pitch and off it. We knew, for example, that Aridai Cabrera would enter the pitch in the second half. But our main aim was to score the third goal and not to defend all the time. Stick to our style. I think the third and the fourth goal practically finished the game."

Hyderabad FC have registered some high-scoring victories against Mumbai City FC (3-1), NorthEast United FC (5-1) and now against Odisha FC. Asked if this was turning into a habit, the Hyderabad FC gaffer said:

"This competition is very equal. We won 5-1 earlier and 6-1 today, but I think this is a very equal competition. The only thing that I can tell is that we will continue or we will try to continue in this line. We are a team that when we play well, these kind of scores are possible. But even when we don't play well, like the last game, we are difficult to beat. I think it's a good quality in the team that we are a difficult team to beat."

Manolo Marquez didn't want to get carried away by the result and term his team as contenders for the title. But the Hyderabad FC boss heavily praised his players. However, he refused to single either of them out. He said:

Also Read Article Continues below

"Edu [Garcia] and Bart [Ogbeche] are important. But they can only score if the other players work. I am very satisfied with these two players, but if you ask me 'What satisfied me the most?'. Today is the first game of Mark Zothanpuia. The 18-year-old from our academy. I think that is the best thing tonight."

Edited by Aditya Singh