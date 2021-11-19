"It is a big challenge for us"- NorthEast United coach Khalid Jamil on their season opener against Bengaluru FC

NorthEast United FC head coach Khalid Jamil and his assistant Alison Kharsyntiew spoke to the press ahead of their season-opening clash against Bengaluru FC in the eighth edition of the Indian Super League (ISL).

Khalid Jamil has shed light on the strength and depth of the Bengaluru FC squad and believes their opponents should not be taken lightly.

"It is a big challenge for us. We are playing tomorrow against a good team. They gave quality players. We can not take this match lightly."

Khalid also named the captains of NorthEast United ahead of their first encounter in the Indian Super League. Goalkeeper Subhasish Roy, star midfielder Federico Gallego, Khassa Camara and newly recruited Hernan Santana form the leadership group for the Highlanders.

Assistant coach Alison Kharsyntiew emphasizes on the mindset of the NorthEast United squad

Second in command to Khalid Jamil, Alison Kharsyntiew spoke about the ambience in the dressing room of NorthEast United. He believes it is important to stay focused and show character in order to achieve the desired outcome.

"Bengaluru is a good team. We have to be very focused. We have to work very hard and give our best. We need to show character. If we give our best and stay focused, success will automatically come."

Gaffer Khalid Jamil did not go into comparing his side with the others when asked how the balance has shifted due to the outgoings of some quality players. He believes everyone has a good mixture of both Indian and foreign talent. He also believes that expectations are high for NorthEast United FC given their performance in the previous edition of the Indian Super League.

"Expectations are high this season. We need a good start. We have to play as a team. Talking about the present, all teams are on a good level. They have quality foreigners and the Indians are also good."

Khalid Jamil also feels that his side should not dwell on past glory and be focused on what is about to come. On being showered with praise for being the only Indian coach to lead a side in the Indian Super League, he mentioned that all coaches are similar, irrespective of Indian or foreign.

Edited by Diptanil Roy