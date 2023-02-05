"It was a game of two halves for me": NorthEast United FC head coach Vincenzo Annese

NorthEast United FC lost to Jamshedpur FC 2-0 in their 17th game of the Indian Super League 2022-23 season on February 4. NorthEast United FC's ordeal continued while Jamshedpur FC bounced back with a win after two consecutive defeats.

The Red Miners have put in good performances this season but results haven't always been in their favor. The game had nothing but pride at stake as neither team can qualify for the playoffs.

Jamshedpur FC created some good chances in the opening minutes of the game but failed to convert them. Jay Emanuel Thomas hit the post in the 10th minute with a curler from outside the box.

Ritwik Das finally gave Jamshedpur the lead in the 39th minute when he scored after receiving the ball from a rebound.

The scoreboard at halftime read 1-0 in favor of the visitors.

NorthEast United FC started the second half on a better note compared to the first. The Highlanders tried hard to score the equalizer but were unable to do so.Mbombo hit the post with his curling effort in the 50th minute.

Jamshedpur FC were in search of the insurance goal and they found it in the 57th minute when Daniel Chima Chukwu finished off a good move after receiving a pass from Rafael Crivellaro.

NorthEast United FC took six shots in the second half but only managed to get one of them on target.

The scoreboard at full-time read 2-0 in favor of Jamshedpur FC.

Vincenzo Alberto Annesse, the NorthEast United FC coach, spoke to the media after the game and talked about his team's improvement in the second half.

"I didn't like the first half at all. Especially the attitude some players showed on the pitch it was bad. We didn't create enough chances also. In the second half, we looked much better after we made the required changes (substitutions) and created a lot more chances," he said.

"We missed three good chances in the second half and had we converted them it could have been a different scoreline. Today was a game of two halves in my viewpoint. We were poor in the first half, but played better football in the second half."

NEUFC failed to put up a good performance (Image courtesy: ISL Media)

"We need to keep more clean sheets": Aidy Boothroyd

Jamshedpur FC finally managed to secure three points after suffering defeats in their past two games. They have been playing well but have failed to secure results consistently.

"It was a difficult game for both the teams, both teams are playing for pride and everyone played with enthusiasm. In the end, we were the better team and deserved the three points. Overall, we are very happy with the result and at this stage of the season we just want to keep playing," Jamshedpur FC coach Aidy Boothroyd said.

Chima scored the second goal of the game (Image courtesy: ISL Media)

With the AFC Champions League playoffs coming up along with the Super Cup, Jamshedpur FC have a lot to play for.

"We haven't kept enough clean sheets this season and that has hampered us. We also haven't taken or converted the chances we have created. We need to sort this out," he added.

NorthEast United FC will next face East Bengal on February 8 while Jamshedpur FC will play ATK Mohun Bagan on February 9.

Poll : 0 votes