"It would have been heartbreaking had we not got even one point today" - Hyderabad FC head coach Thangboi Singto after their 1-1 draw in Mumbai

Hyderabad FC managed to finally get their ISL season off the mark by picking up their first point through a 1-1 draw against Mumbai City FC at the Mumbai Football Arena in Mumbai on Saturday.

Own goals from Manoj Mohammed and Tiri ruled the roost as the Nawabs managed to snatch a point from the Islanders in the 96th minute of the game.

Hyderabad's head coach Thangboi Singto was all smiles as he addressed the media on Saturday.

"Well, people say that playing against 10 men is easy, but we have often seen that it is not easy. This result is for the fans. It would have been heartbreaking had we not got even get one point today. It would have been our fourth loss had we failed to garner even that point. We keep mentioning that hard work will pay off, and hats off to the players for keeping going today and getting us that much-needed point," said Singto.

"We are creating chances in the final third, yes, but we have to be more clinical when it comes to putting the ball in there. At the end of the day, no matter how much of possession you have, if you do not score goals, it will not win you matches. I know it is just one point, but for us, it is a crucial point as our season is finally underway," he added.

"Mohammad Yasir is a level-headed boy" - Thangboi Singto on Mohammad Yasir

This win will give Hyderabad a lot of confidence going into their next game, a home encounter against Bengaluru FC at the Maidaan in Gachibowli on 4 November.

The Nawabs will hope that this win will give them the momentum needed for the upsurge that they have to go on in order to eventually qualify for the playoffs for the ISL. Taking a point from the defending ISL Shield winners away from home will definitely boost their morale.

"When we select the team, we want to score goals and win. However, there are times when you put in good work, but the goals still do not come. Today, we worked hard, and although it was an own goal, we earned the result today," said Singto.

Mohammad Yasir, who seemed to come back to the limelight with his usual passing and crossing that was missing of late, was one of the topics of discussion in the press conference.

"I think we have always created a lot of top players, be it Liston Colaco, Ashis Rai or others. (Mohammad) Yasir is a very level-headed boy. He does not let success go to his head. He listens to the coaches and works hard on what we say," said Singto.

Singto was put in a tight spot when asked about his former protégé Phurba Lachenpa, but the smiling gentleman was candid about his thoughts.

"I am very happy seeing Phurba (Lachenpa) and his growth because I have known him from the time he was 16. But what happened today is football. Obviously, if I were in the Mumbai dressing room, I would have said it was not a red card, but to me, it was denying a clear goal-scoring opportunity, so it is fair enough," he signed off.