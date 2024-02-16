Hyderabad FC will take on domestic giants East Bengal in a match in the Indian Super League at the Maidaan in Gachibowli on Saturday.

Hyderabad come into this game on the back of a disappointing 0-2 loss to Mohun Bagan at the Salt Lake Stadium. East Bengal, too, were beaten by Mumbai City 0-1 at the same venue in their last game.

Speaking to the media ahead of the game, Hyderabad head coach Thangboi Singto said that he has told his wards to give their all and not hold back in this game.

"In the previous press conferences, I forgot to thank a lot of people who have worked hard for us and helped us behind the scenes. Let me take the opportunity to thank them now. The fans, for example, have stood by us through thick and thin. They have not given up on us, and we want to prove to them that we can repay their faith," Singto said.

"A lot of the time, it is about holding the boys' hands and guiding them through the pressure situations. Yes, tactics are important too, and we show them videos to make them aware of what they need to do. For example, let us take the corner routines and set pieces. We have told them that they have to put their bodies on the line and defend like there is no tomorrow." he added.

"We have prepared extremely well for this game" - Thangboi Singto

East Bengal will miss out on the services of centre-back Lalchungnunga and winger Naorem Mahesh Singh due to suspension, while foreign defender Jose Pardo has been ruled out of the season with an injury.

However, Thangboi Singto steered clear of being too complacent against them despite playing in familiar conditions. Hyderabad FC are perched right at the bottom of the standings at the moment and have not won a single game this season.

"We have prepared extremely well for this game. Is it going to be easy? No. East Bengal are a really strong team. They have just won the Super Cup. Although they are missing a few players tomorrow, they will come hard at us. I look at it as an excellent opportunity for the young lads. They have done well so far, and they need to keep at it," Singto said.

The amiable Thangboi Singto was asked if he ever felt dejected and depressed seeing the results not go his side's way. He responded by saying that this has only resulted in personal growth for him.

"Look, I would be lying if I said that it has been easy. As a coach, it is never easy to lose games and then have an optimistic outlook for the next game, especially if it is a tough one. I have developed a thick skin over the last few months. I think there has been a lot of growth as well - personally and as a team," he signed off.