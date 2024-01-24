"It is very important to keep a clean sheet against Mumbai City" - Odisha FC's Carlos Delgado ahead of semi-final | Kalinga Super Cup 2024

Odisha FC, who have been unbeaten in the Kalinga Super Cup so far, are preparing to take on Mumbai City FC in the semi-finals at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Thursday.

The Juggernauts are out to defend the title that they won last season, and will give it their all in order to do so.

Head coach Sergio Lobera has introduced a style of play that has made them nigh on unbeatable and endeared them to their supporters and pundits alike.

Centre-back Carlos Delgado, who stands rock-solid in Odisha's defence day after day, is one of the vital cogs in their wheel. The Spaniard is one of their leading statesmen at the moment.

Ahead of the semifinal, Delgado spoke exclusively to Sportskeeda about the anticipation in the camp and why it is important for them to keep a clean sheet against the Islanders.

"For us, it is very important to try and keep a clean sheet against Mumbai City because it takes us closer to our victory. They have very good attacking players but we will give our best and try to stop them," said Delgado.

The impact of the supporters of the club, who have cheered for them through thick and thin, was a part of the conversation.

"Yes, you are right! The supporters are very important for us. They can make all the difference tomorrow. It is very important for us to feel their support. It gives us the strength that we need during challenging situations," he added.

Carlos Delgado has been rock-solid in defence for Odisha this season

Carlos Delgado will have to play a critical role for Odisha in the semifinal on Thursday.

Odisha have a very good chance of upturning the hopes of the Islanders in this game, and Delgado will have to play a massive role in ensuring that.

The 33-year-old has played all the minutes in the three matches that the Juggernauts have played so far in the Super Cup. He was chiefly responsible for them bagging the two clean sheets that they did against Bengaluru FC and Inter Kashi.

Delgado has also been stellar in defence for Odisha in the ISL, where he will have to shift his attention soon.

However, the small matter of defending the Super Cup title remains on the table before that.

For that, at first, he has to lead the Juggernauts' defence to beat Mumbai City in the semifinal on Thursday.