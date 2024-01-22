"It was important for us to stay focused till the end" - Jamshedpur FC's Jitendra Singh after win over Shillong Lajong | Kalinga Super Cup 2024

Jamshedpur FC coasted to a comfortable 2-0 win over Shillong Lajong in their final Group B encounter in the Kalinga Super Cup at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Saturday.

One of the stars for Jamshedpur was young Jitendra Singh, who manned the heart of the Red Miners' defense and made sure that nothing went past it.

A lot of challenges came from the Shillong Lajong attackers, but nothing substantial materialized. Although one could see a lot of creativity from the Meghalayan side on offer, Jitendra was at the crux of eroding them in their roots.

Speaking exclusively to Sportskeeda, Jitendra mentioned how important it was for them to remain focused till the end.

"Yes, it was quite a good performance by everyone involved, and I am happy to have played my part. It is not easy to win these games, and I think it was important for us to stay focused till the very end. What matters the most is that we have got the win and three points," said Jitendra.

"Our focus is now on preparing for the semifinal against East Bengal" - Jitendra Singh

Jitendra Singh interacting with young footballers.

Jamshedpur FC have topped Group B of the Kalinga Super Cup with nine points to their name. They have qualified for the semifinals, where they will take on East Bengal.

Jitendra Singh is expected to play a crucial role in that game as well. He stands out from his peers due to his ability to play both as a central defender and defensive midfielder.

On Saturday too, he manned the central midfielder's role in the first half but moved into defense once Mohammad Uvais was taken off. Jitendra's versatility holds him in good stead ahead of the semifinals.

Jitendra, who was a part of the Indian team that played in the FIFA U-17 World Cup held in the country in 2017, is focused on the task at hand.

"Our focus is now on preparing for the semifinal against East Bengal. We know that they are going to put up a big challenge for us, and we have to be ready for it," said Jitendra.

"Yes, we have won three matches in a row and have done really well in the tournament up till now, but the real challenge begins now for us to win the trophy," he added.