Bengaluru FC will look to build on their recent performances when they face Odisha FC at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium on Saturday (January 14).

The Blues are eighth in the standings with 13 points in as many games. A victory would see Bengaluru FC draw level on points with Chennaiyin FC and close the gap to the playoff spots. In their previous outing, a stunning last-minute goal by Alan Costa secured three vital points for Simon Grayson’s men.

Speaking to the press ahead of their game against Odisha FC, Grayson analyzed Bengaluru FC’s performance against NorthEast United. He said:

"I thought we played really well again. NorthEast made it very difficult and played quite a low block but we passed the ball well, created good chances. It would just be nice to have a two-nil luxury sometimes to not make the result even harder for ourselves because NorthEast get back from a free-kick when they didn’t look like scoring too often.

"But we got a good spirit about us, keep going till the end. But I think we can make the game a lot easier for ourselves if we eradicate the odd mistakes here and there, or get the second goal which we were certainly pushing for large parts last weekend as well."

The English manager also dropped star defender Sandesh Jhingan from Bengaluru FC's starting lineup last time out. When asked about the reason behind the decision, Grayson revealed:

"Sometimes you have to freshen up the squad a little bit. We have done quite a bit of traveling. Sandesh (Jhingan) had a thigh injury and only trained on Monday, so I didn’t want to take any chances, and as I said you have to make the right call for different reasons.

"Freshness, as I mentioned, traveling reasons, and injury reasons. Whatever team I pick, whoever I leave out, I’m doing it for the best, who I think is the best for getting a result. So, you’ve got tough decisions to make as a coach and hopefully, they end up being successful decisions."

“It’s got ingredients for a good game” - Bengaluru FC head coach Simon Grayson on their clash with Odisha FC

Ahead of their tie against the Juggernauts, Bengaluru FC announced that Mandar Tamhane has stepped down from his role as the club’s chief executive officer. Tamhane was crucial for the Blues’ development and Grayson opened up about his departure and wished him luck. He said:

"Mandar’s done an unbelievable job for this football club. I loved working with him every minute of the day. Very honored and privileged and he has stuck by me, working closely together over the number of months I’ve been here.

"We were all shocked to hear the news. But the focus has to go onto the future and I’m sure Mandar will go on and be successful in whatever he does."

Bengaluru FC’s opponents Odisha FC have certainly improved this season. Grayson believes the game will be an enticing battle, with both teams fighting for three points for different reasons. He explained:

"They got some talented players, got a goalscorer, and done very well to secure one of them top six places. They've not been on a great run in the last five or six games but a good win against East Bengal in the last game.

"It’ll be both teams desperate for three points. Us to close the gap on them, them to pull away from us. So, it’s got the ingredients for a good game. They mix the game up, and they’re good defensively, but also going forward they’ve got some talent."

