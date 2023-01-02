"It's already done" - Ivan Vukomanovic hints at new signing at Kerala Blasters ahead of ISL 2022-23 clash against Jamshedpur FC

Kerala Blasters will face Jamshedpur FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi in their 12th Indian Super League (ISL) match of the season on Tuesday (January 3).

Kerala Blasters, who are placed fourth in the ISL table, go into the game on the back of a seven-match unbeaten run. They will be determined to take their streak to eight games and move further up the table on Tuesday in what will be their first match of the year.

Last year proved to be a very fruitful one for Kerala Blasters as they reached the ISL 2021-22 final. They also retained their manager for the first time in their history.

Reflecting on the last 12 months and looking ahead to what lies ahead, their head coach Ivan Vukomanovic said:

"Well, if we speak in those terms, saying 'last year' or 'this year', it's feels like a long period, but it was last week, actually. It's true that we are in a positive flow and positive momentum.

"Even last season, when we were in the bubble, we had, after our difficult start, an unbeaten run - can't remember it - of 10 games or something like that. It is very important that, especially in December and January, as a team, you stay in that positive momentum because that's the most important part of the season, where we must try to collect points in order to be on top, in order to stay among the best and participate in the playoffs, which is, which is our objective of course."

Vukomanovic insisted that he is happy with how things have turned out so far and is hopeful that it remains that way. He explained:

"We're in a part of the season where we work really well, and we don't have problems with the squad. So far, we are very happy with our medical reports, with everything that's happening around, and we just want to continue like that.

"Then when you start increasing your physical level, mental level, and also the playing patterns that you try to repeat during the games and it brings results, then you get also the self-confidence, as a team, that you can overcome any opposition, that you can play hard, that you can be consistent."

He added:

"That's our objective for the next period as well. We want to continue the same way we've been playing so far in the last seven games, trying to get positive results and points because like I said, we want to stay among the best and we want to stay on top."

Kerala Blasters have netted five goals in their three ISL matches with five different players scoring them. Asked if he is pleased that goals are coming from different parts of the pitch, Vukomanovic replied:

"As a team, you want to be unpredictable, you want me to have diversity in many other ways. It means that if you're only occupied or busy with one of your strong points, that means you can be tactically read by your opponents very quickly and very easily.

"When they close down your strong points and if it's only one, then you'll suffer, it'll be difficult to score goals. That's why very often we work in many different ways, we work with many different things that we're unpredictable, also tough to beat, and also score from any other sides and options."

Vukomanovic went on to explain how he likes his players to contribute to different aspects of the game, saying:

"That's our goal and, as a team, you become better like that, the players, they improve, and that's how I see it as a coach. We don't want to be concentrated on one thing or two things, offensive-wise or one small group of players who can only be busy with scoring goals.

"We want to be different. We want to have these options that anybody can score, anybody can contribute. So far, it has worked. We hope to continue like that."

Turning his attention towards Kerala Blasters' upcoming opponents, Vukomanovic stated that Jamshedpur FC have changed as a team since the two teams locked horns last month. He elucidated:

"I think they have changed the way they approach games now. They had a couple of changes in the squad. They have brought in more quality [in Dylan Fox and Rafa Crivellaro], I'd say. Then, I think from game to game, when you look at our tomorrow's opponents, they are struggling to get positive results.

"They were many times really close in the way of leading games, having the positive momentum. Yet, they couldn't find the grip and get the points. So, they're a very dangerous team."

He added:

"If you look at their position on the table and last year's achievements, we must not forget that they've quality. [They're] a very physically tough team. If you want to achieve something against that team, you must be 100% ready for every duel, for every corner, for every throw-in, long throw-in.

"Every possible aspect of the game, it's difficult against our tomorrow's opponents. So tomorrow, if we want to achieve a positive result, we must be 100% ready, we must not enter that casual moment having in mind that we're unbeaten in the last seven games, that we're the best team, no! Far away from that!"

The Kerala Blasters boss also stressed that his team cannot afford to take their foot off the pedal. He said:

"We must be reset again and stay aggressive, especially stay focused playing at home with a certain approach, and then hope for a good result. If we do like that, we can hope for the best.

"So, we must not think with the position they occupy now that they're not strong. They're a very strong team and if you allow them to play, they can really harm you. So, we must be really focused tomorrow."

Lalthathanga Khawlhring (Puitea) has notably left Kerala Blasters to join their rivals ATK Mohun Bagan. The Yellow Army have avoided losing him for free next summer by agreeing to sell the midfielder to the Mariners.

Asked if it was worth selling Puitea to a direct rival, Vukomanovic said:

"From one side, yes, but we must never forget that when a player finds himself in one environment in one club, after a certain period - I'm also speaking from my personal experience, I had that feeling as a player a long time ago - there is a hunger for a new challenge. There is a hunger for another environment.

"We, as a club, will never stop one player when he expresses a motivation to leave the club, which was the case here. Puitea wanted a new challenge, it's also about one aspect of life of one player when there are better offers or more profit, whatever it is."

Vukomanovic also explained that he understands why Puitea wanted to leave Kerala Blasters, saying:

"I accept that as a coach and, as a former player, I know those feelings. When it happens, we'll never stop the player or try to do anything wrong. So, we co-operated when he had that feeling for a new challenge.

"Our direct rival were also in a need for a player like that. It's always better to let the player, go for that new energy than to keep him and see him struggle. Last year, he was one of the important players on the pitch and off the pitch."

The 45-year-old added:

"He contributed a lot to this team till the final. As a coach, I was really happy to have him. He's a great person, a great human being. We wish him all the best. These things happen in a football career.

"Especially with players, they arrive in a certain point of their playing career where actually you think about some other things. These kinds of new challenges sometimes attract a new energy."

Vukomanovic then wished Puitea the best at his new club ATK Mohun Bagan. He said:

"Again, I had that feeling as a player where I spent a couple of years in one club, winning the title, winning the cup, fighting relegation, having good season, having bad season, and then at one moment, you say, 'I experienced many different things with this club, maybe it's time for a new challenge'.

"Then, even if you are happy with those moments, this is how it happens. That's a football career because it's really short. Later, when you're at the end of your career and you look backwards, so these things, they happen. Again, he's a great guy. We wish him all the best."

With Puitea leaving and Ivan Kalyuzhnyi's loan deal expiring at the end of the season, Kerala Blasters could be forced to sign a new midfielder. Vukomanovic hinted that the Kochi outfit have already lined up a replacement for Puitea.

Responding to a question posed by Sportskeeda about potentially signing a new replacement, he said:

"Yes, it's already done. We have somebody who'll replace him. We have quality players within our squad. About new the signing, (winks) very soon!

"Actually, as a club, we always anticipate those things. We always prepare those things in advance. Before it happened, we had everything ready, everything set for our next move."

Vukomanovic continued to keep his cards close to the chest, but cheekily suggested that a new signing is imminent. He quipped:

"As a confirmation officially, no! But, we're ready for this situation, don't worry!"

Kerala Blasters will be without Kalyuzhnyi against Jamshedpur FC on Tuesday due to suspension. The Ukrainian has been ruled out of the match after picking up four yellow cards.

Vukomanovic, though, has no qualms about having to replace the foreigner. He said:

"I think the player who'll replace him tomorrow, knows his job. Last year, I remember, around the semi-finals when we lost Sahal [Abdul Samad] and at one point, Jeakson [Singh] was also out. So, the guys who are replacing them like Ayush [Adhikari] or the other young guys, they know the job, they know the sport, they were playing good.

"As a coach, it makes me happy that whenever we miss someone, the other guy can swap in, jump in, and do the job. That's why we are working not only with 11 players, but everybody. As a full squad, everybody knows their job. We never worry if one player is missing. There are the other ones, they're all good."

Kalyuzhnyi has established himself as a regular starter for Kerala Blasters since joining the club on loan ahead of the season. However, he is due to return to his parent club Oleksandriya in the summer.

Asked if it is feasible for the Yellow Army to sign Kalyuzhnyi on a permanent deal, Vukomanovic replied:

"It's a big question because if you look at the European market... first there were many circumstances which led to the possibility to have him on loan, seeing the difficult situation in his home country and everything happening there.

"He's under contract with his club and in the European market, this kind of a player, they cost a lot. Actually, the transfer fee of those players in Europe, never ever in the history of the Indian Super League, even if we collect all the teams together, I think we can't afford him.

"But, in football, anything is possible. So, it's later also the feeling, if the situation occurs, that the player himself expresses his motivation and will to continue with Kerala Blasters. On the other hand, these kinds of players, in the European market, have a value and it's more than six digits."

Vukomanovic suggested that it will be difficult to retain Kalyuzhnyi, but also refused to rule it out entirely. He explained:

"So, these kinds of things put you, as a club, in difficult situations sometimes. But, of course, we'll do our best if anything is possible in that case to do it. So, we'll see with him till the end of the season, his personal situation.

"He is still under a long-term contract for five years with his club. He's coming from a very good football education from the best club in his country, Dynamo Kyiv. With the quality, he's bringing something extra."

The Serbian added:

"I was saying that at the beginning of the season, when we signed him, that he'll be somebody who will bring something that we didn't have last year. This year, with the new idea of having one foreigner in the midfield - we didn't have that last year - so then, that's something extra.

"Till the end of the season, we'll have to evaluate the situation and see his personal choice, and everything. If there is any possibility, of course, we'll work on a deal, that's for sure."

Providing a squad update ahead of the match against Jamshedpur FC, Vukomanovic stated that everybody except Bijoy Varghese is available. The defender is expected to resume full training this week.

The Kerala Blasters coach revealed:

"Everybody is available. Maybe strange for this part of the year even though they celebrated a lot, they were tired after New Year's Eve. Everybody is available, except Bijoy, who will, in a couple of days, start practicing with the full squad. After his small surgery, he'll be with us."

Vukomanovic then briefly reflected on Kerala Blasters' 1-0 win against Odisha FC last week and thanked the fans for their support. He stated:

"First of all, I'd like to, now in this situation, say a big thank you to the fans for the last game for supporting us throughout the whole game. We knew before the game that it'll be very difficult because our last opponents are a very physically tough team, who can press you high.

"We knew that they'll try to do that in the first 60-65 minutes where actually they had some difficulties in the second half. Of course, when you're coming from another part of India, there's humidity, there's a different climate, and other circumstances - a larger pitch, bigger space."

He added:

"And then, in those moments, when you deal with these details in the game, we felt that our opponents were having difficulties. In that moment in the second half, we brought in two players, fresh legs, whose runs made a difference, and we scored that goal.

"Maybe, the fans as well, in the past, were not used to seeing this kind of a game where the team is going till the end, pushing, fighting, and creating chances. So, these kinds of things, we want to continue."

Vukomanovic went on to implore the Kerala Blasters fans to maintain the same level of support against Jamshedpur FC as well, saying:

"So, now, I'm trying to tell them [the fans] to come tomorrow to support us because we need them now more than ever. So, this is the very important part of the season where we need to be very strong. For them, we'll continue to play that way. For them, we'll continue to fight on the pitch.

"The energy we have in the club is because we fight for the very important logo on our jerseys and it's something special. My experience in the last year and a half in India, there's Kerala Blasters with this kind of energy and nobody else. This is why it's special. So, they come again tomorrow to support us, we'll do everything for them."

Looking ahead to the match against Jamshedpur FC again, he admitted that he is expecting a tough challenge from the Men of Steel. He said:

"All our games are very different when we play home and away. When you play at home, of course, you want to give something extra. We want to be sharp and aggressive. We want to be quick in our action, we want to create chances because this kind of energy, when you bring something like that in home games, it gives you more power with the support of fans, it gives you more energy.

"The players will not feel tired and they will push till the end. Of course, tomorrow, we expect a very tough game because Jamshedpur FC have strong players, physically and technically, strong and skilfully players. It'll not be easy."

Addressing the situation of the likes of Saurav Mandal and Bryce Miranda, Vukomanovic explained how much they have had to adapt after moving up to the ISL. He stated:

"When a young player comes over from the I-League, my experience from what we were following and watching in the last year and a half, there's a huge difference between ISL and I-League, huge.

"When you're coming to the ISL, there is a different style of play, work, different intensity, different approach, pressure. These players, they need some time to adapt and it's not about one month or two months."

The Kerala Blasters manager insisted that he is determined to give younger players in the team chances whenever possible, saying:

"These players, when they are young, need to adapt to a new team, teammates, coaching style, training intensity, and everything. I'm very happy with them. So far, they have showed quality. Of course, we can expect to see them more and more in the next period because all of them, they're young, have potential and have qualities.

"As a coach, I like to see them evolving and improving in training sessions. Whenever, we have that chance, we'll give them chances to play and prove themselves, especially in front of our fans."

Kerala Blasters goalkeeper Prabhsukhan Gill reflects on fruitful 2022

Vukomanovic was joined by Kerala Blasters goalkeeper Prabhsukhan Gill for the pre-match press conference. He has established himself as the Yellow Army's undisputed No. 1 since displacing Albino Gomes last term.

Gill, who has just turned 22 years old, enjoyed a successful 2022, having won the Golden Glove last season. He is keen to ensure that he continues to improve and contribute to Kerala Blasters' success. He said:

"2022 was good for me. I got the opportunity to perform and the team did well also, luckily. We want to continue in the same way this year also. There is only one key for success, which is hard work. We'll keep doing that and I hope to get better result than last year, this season."

The goalkeeper has three yellow cards to his name and will be suspended for a game if he picks up one more. Asked if it is a concern for him, the Kerala Blasters custodian said:

"Not really because if I think before the game that I might get a yellow card, then I'll not be performing at my best maybe. So, I'll go [into the match] naturally and I hope to not get a fourth yellow card, yes."

Gill has been consistently playing behind a set centre-back pairing of Marko Leskovic and Hormipam Ruivah. He believes that gives him more confidence between the sticks. He explained:

"It's always an advantage because we've been playing together for one-and-a-half seasons now. We've got pretty good communication among us. According to me, you should have better communication with your centre-backs and yourself. That helps us a lot."

It now remains to be seen if Kerala Blasters can keep their unbeaten run going and go above ATK Mohun Bagan in the table.

