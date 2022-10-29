Ahead of the kick-off between ATK Mohun Bagan and East Bengal FC in the first Kolkata derby of the ISL 2022-23 season, to be held on Saturday, fans of both teams have chipped in with their share of insights. Former BCCI president Sourav Ganguly, too, has professed his for the showdown between the two heavyweights in Indian football.

The former BCCI president is an ardent supporter of the Green and Maroon Brigade and is expected to be present at the Salt Lake Stadium to witness the giants face off against each other. Sharing his insight on the magnitude of the Kolkata derby, Ganguly told ISL Media:

"You can see it in Kolkata when they play, the Salt Lake Stadium turns into a frenzy. So it's the competition, it's the history, it's the number of wins against each other. It's a bit like India vs Pakistan in cricket."

ATK Mohun Bagan's record in the Kolkata derby since the two Kolkata giants made their debut in the ISL has remained flawless, having won all four of their meetings so far. However, the manner in which East Bengal FC have set themselves up in recent times, a fierce encounter awaits the fans of both clubs. With both teams registering big wins in the build-up to the derby, they will be going all out in this match.

"You can go from a hero to a zero in a matter of seconds" - Darren Caldeira on the significance of the Kolkata derby

Meanwhile, retired Indian footballer Darren Caldeira, too, has shared his thoughts on the big game. The former Mariner told ISL Media:

"You speak to any footballer who has played in the Kolkata derby and they'll tell you the same. You could be playing a final of a particular tournament or you could be playing a league game, which is a must-win game if you want to qualify. But nothing comes close to a derby. You can go from a hero to a zero in a matter of seconds."

Fans will be expecting fireworks when ATK Mohun Bagan and East Bengal FC take the field tonight in the hopes of earning their bragging rights.

