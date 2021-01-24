"It's a deserved draw" – Kerala Blasters coach Kibu Vicuna on a game of two halves against FC Goa

The 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) encounter between Kerala Blasters and FC Goa ended in a 1-1 draw at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim.

Jorge Ortiz Mendoza gave the Gaurs the lead in the 25th minute before Rahul KP equalized for the Tuskers in the 57th minute.

The draw ascended Kerala Blasters two spots in the points table. They now have 14 points from 13 matches and occupy the seventh position.

The match was a tale of two halves. Kerala Blasters were put on the backfoot by FC Goa in the first half but came out as a team with renewed vigor after the change of sides.

Kerala Blasters' coach Kibu Vicuna acknowledged that his side were poor in the first half.

"They played really well in the first half. The strategy was not to defend in the back. But, they had the ball. They played more attacking and we ended up defending. It is true that the second half was completely different. I think in the second half, we were a different team. Now, we have the sensation that we can win matches in the last moments of the game," Vicuna said.

"We wanted three points. FC Goa is a fantastic team. They are improving and playing better in the last matches. In the end, we wanted to win the game. But, we have to respect the points because the match is of ninety minutes. In the first forty-five minutes, they were better than us. In the next forty-five, we were better than them. It's a deserved draw," he further added.

Players on the bench are going to get a chance: Kerala Blasters coach Kibu Vicuna on Rahul KP and Jeakson Singh's suspension

Rahul KP and Jeakson Singh were cautioned by the referee for their aggressive play.

Both of them committed a needless fouls on Edu Bedia and collected their respective fourth yellow cards of the season.

As a result, they will miss Kerala Blasters' next match.

"It is true that they are performing well. Rahul (KP) scored a fantastic goal and, he is a very dangerous player. Jeakson (Singh) is also performing very good as a central defender and defensive midfielder. Probably, we are going to recover some players (from injuries) in the next match. There are players in the bench who are going to get their chance," Vicuna said.

After their loss against Odisha FC, Kibu Vicuna had to apologize to the fans.

But, since then, Kerala Blasters have made a remarkable turnaround. They find themselves on a four-game mini unbeaten run with victories over Jamshedpur FC and Bengaluru FC.

"I think the match against Odisha FC was the worst game in the season. Everyone came a step forward (after it). We are playing together and fighting together. We have the dream and possibility to get a place in the playoffs. I think we are more competitive in the games. I remember the first match against Bengaluru FC and FC Goa, we lost both the games clearly. And now, in the second match against them, we got four points. We are competing well against all the teams. We have to keep going and fight for the three points against Jamshedpur FC," he signed off.