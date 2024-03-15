“It's difficult when you play with 10 players and the other team plays with 11 players" - FC Goa coach Manolo Marquez on win over Bengaluru FC

FC Goa picked up a narrow yet significant 2-1 win over 10-man Bengaluru FC in their last match before the international break in the ISL in Fatorda, Goa on Thursday. This win will give the Gaurs a lot of confidence going into the break, and head coach Manolo Marquez was understandably pleased.

Speaking to the media after the game, Marquez mentioned that he was happy with the way his team created a lot of chances. Suresh Singh got sent off for the Blues in the 47th minute, and this allowed Goa to press home the advantage.

“We equalized before half-time, which was important. And it's true that the action of the red card, for Suresh (Singh Wangjam), obviously, was a key factor in the second half. One of the most difficult things in football is indeed when you play against one team, with ten players behind the ball, with a lot of order. And finally, yes, we created some chances,” said Marquez.

“It's difficult when you play with 10 (players) and the other team plays with 11 (players). It’s difficult to say if it's fair or not. In terms of how the game was for me, it’s fair, but obviously, this action (the red card) was a key (factor) in the game,” he added.

"This is a very equal competition" - Manolo Marquez on FC Goa squad

Manolo Marquez was immensely pleased by the fact that his team started functioning as a unit and converted the opportunities that they created for themselves.

Bengaluru tried their best to contain Goa in their own half but were not allowed to do so owing to the numerical disadvantage that they had.

“I think that, finally, this is a squad. And you need all the players in good condition, who are ready to play. I think today we are happy because we won the game. But this is a very equal competition,” said Marquez.

Goa will next host Hyderabad FC at home soon after the international break comes to an end, on April 5. Marquez knows that his former club cannot be taken lightly, especially after they picked up a historic win over Chennaiyin FC on March 9.

“Next game is at home against Hyderabad FC. Let's see if we get the three points. And let's see what happens in the other games. We need to do our work. The other things we cannot control,” he concluded.