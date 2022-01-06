"It's not every day that you top the table"- Hyderabad FC coach Manolo Marquez proud of his team after draw against ATK Mohun Bagan

Hyderabad FC spoiled ATK Mohun Bagan's party in the dying minutes of the match as a goal by Javier Siverio leveled terms between the two teams. The 91st minute equalizer by the Nizams meant that the match ended in a 2-2 draw. As a result, Hyderabad FC moved to the top of the Indian Super League (ISL) for the first time in their history.

Head coach Manolo Marquez was proud of his boys and wanted to enjoy the moment. He said:

"I know its only the 9th match of the season, but this is the first time in the history of Hyderabad FC that we are on the top of the table. It is practically in the middle of the season. I know a lot of teams are fighting for the spot, but it is not everyday that you are top of the league and we need to enjoy the situation."

Hyderabad FC also created an unpleasant ISL record when ATK Mohun Bagan's David Williams scored a goal in the 12th second of the match. The goal conceded by the Nizams became the fastest ever in the history of the ISL.

Marquez coach expressed his disappointment at the same after the match.

"Yes it is the style of their team. With all credits to ATK Mohun Bagan for the first goal, as a coach your team cannot concede a goal in the twelfth second. Even if the play was fantastic, a goal in the twelfth second means that your team was not in the game."

He ended on a positive note and appreciated his team for the comeback against ATK Mohun Bagan. He added:

"The positive thing is that we reacted well twice and finally equalized in the injury-time. We are happy that we did not lose the match."

"The plan to go with Williams was good"- ATK Mohun Bagan coach Juan Ferrando after dropping two points against Hyderabad FC

ATK Mohun Bagan were headed to the top of the table just a few minutes before full-time when Hyderabad FC equalized in the 91st minute.

Head coach Juan Ferrando was asked about his feelings after the team dropped two points. He said:

"I am very disappointed but my focus is more on the injuries of Deepak Tangri, Carl McHugh and Amrinder Singh. This is most important now. I am scared about the injury to McHugh because I haven't talked to the doctor and the situation wasn't good."

Fans were shocked to see Roy Krishna not starting in the lineup against Hyderabad FC. Instead, David Williams was given the go ahead and evidently the Australian did not disappoint.

Juan Ferrando made it clear that Roy Krishna's exclusion was not due to an injury and was purely tactical.

The ATK Mohun Bagan coach said:

"We have our plans which we prepare. I think Williams is working very hard. I have respect for Roy and it is a pleasure to work with him but today our plan was to go with Williams and at the end of the day, I think the plan was good. Today, Roy Krishna played as a Number 10 or a False 9, it is necessary to find the best positions in attack."

