"It’s a game we are more than capable of winning" - Owen Coyle ahead of Chennaiyin FC's encounter with East Bengal FC

Looking to bounce back from their respective defeats, Chennaiyin FC and East Bengal FC are set to lock horns at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata on Monday, February 26.

A glance at the standings reveals that these two sides are neck and neck in terms of points, vying for the final playoff spot. Consequently, the game holds significant importance for both teams, presenting an opportunity for one to surpass the other in the race for the top six.

Chennaiyin FC head coach Owen Coyle, who returns after a suspension, expressed confidence in his team’s ability to secure all three points against an East Bengal side that has won just one of their last eight ISL outings.

"There are a lot of similarities between Chennaiyin and East Bengal. We saw in the first half of our last match that our boys were outstanding against a team that is very close to winning the shield. We played well in the first half and our next opponent has done that regularly in a lot of matches as well," Coyle explained during the pre-match press conference.

"Carles (Cuadrat) is an outstanding coach and we will be playing in a wonderful stadium. We are looking forward to it and of course, it’s a huge game for both teams. We will look to put the best team we can on the field and try to win the upcoming match. It’s a game we’re more than capable of winning, and we have to make sure that we are at our best to do that," he added.

Chennaiyin FC themselves haven’t been in the best form in recent weeks, and they are arriving on the back of a disappointing 2-0 defeat to Mumbai City FC.

Coyle believes that his side must minimize errors to have any chance of qualifying for the playoffs, especially with crucial games coming up.

"When we analyze games, we don’t get all doom and gloom because we have lost the game. We try to understand why we lost it. When you rewatch the game against Mumbai City FC, we made a horrendous error for the first goal which changed the course of the game. Those little details are where we can improve and make us better."

The Marina Machans have shown their potential in glimpses throughout the season, so Coyle also urged his players to maintain consistency throughout the entire 90 minutes.

"When we came in we didn’t inherit a team of champions, we arrived with a team who weren’t close to qualifying for the playoffs for many years. For the longer term, we will try and get where we can get to. But for the short term, we have a great chance of making it to the playoffs, and to do that, we have to be consistent," he added.

"I can’t fault the efforts, work rate, and application of the players" – Chennaiyin FC head coach Owen Coyle

Chennaiyin FC’s lack of efficiency has been a significant concern throughout the season. While they consistently generate scoring opportunities, they have struggled with composure when it matters most.

When asked about potential solutions to address this issue, Coyle emphasized the importance of his team’s ability to create those chances and remains confident that they will eventually capitalize on those opportunities.

"I can’t fault the efforts, work rate, and application of the players. What we need to add is a little bit of quality. It’s one thing to be efficient in training, but when you are on the field, playing in front of supporters, you have to be composed. Ultimately, the important thing is we are creating chances and the more you keep knocking on the door, that door eventually opens," Coyle concluded.

Club captain and defender Ryan Edwards accompanied his head coach to the press conference. The Englishman is confident that the Marina Machans will arrive with a positive mindset, despite the damaging defeat against Mumbai City FC just two days prior.

"We are ready to go into the match tomorrow. It would be a totally different game. Of course, tactically we always try and dominate the ball a lot more than other teams do but sometimes you can control the game without the ball, and that’s not a negative. "

So, we will go there, play positive and try to win the game. You always try to win every game, whether it’s a home game or away game and we are going for a win in the next match and I think everyone knows that by now," Edwards said.

The clash between East Bengal FC and Chennaiyin FC will be broadcast on Sports18 and VH1, and it will also be available for live streaming on Jiocinema starting from 7:30 PM on Monday.