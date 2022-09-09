"It's a game that we were waiting for in our pre-season" - Odisha FC head coach ahead of 2022 Durand Cup quarter-final clash against Bengaluru FC

Group D toppers Odisha FC will face Bengaluru FC in the 2022 Durand Cup quarter-finals at Kishore Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata on Saturday, September 10.

The Juggernauts managed to beat Kerala Blasters FC, NorthEast United FC, Sudeva Delhi FC, and Army Green FT during the group stage.

Head coach Josep Gombau spoke to the media at a virtually held press conference on the eve of the clash, sharing insights into the build-up to his side's encounter against the Blues. He said:

"It's a big game for us. It's a game that we were waiting for in our pre-season since facing strong opposition will help us grow as a unit. We are taking this game seriously. We want to progress to the next stage of the Durand Cup."

When asked about the threat posed by the duo of Sunil Chhetri and Roy Krishna, Gombau stated that for him, it is the entire side that matters and not just the two players. He said:

"For me, Bengaluru FC is more than Krishna and Chhetri. Of course, both of them have my respect. But I see the team as what it is. They are a very good team with many Indian national team players but we are ready to take on this challenge. We have the hunger and desire to take on tough opposition and prove ourselves to be a good side."

"Durand Cup has been a very good experience for all of us" - Odisha FC head coach

Gombau feels that the ongoing Durand Cup has given Odisha FC the much-needed exposure, helping the side prepare for their 2022-23 ISL campaign. He said:

"Durand Cup has been a very good experience for all of us so far. I am happy to have participated in this tournament. It brings us the possibility to play so many games during the pre-season, which as a coach, is the aim of preparing the players for the season."

Odisha FC players' stamina and endurance will be tested when they square off against a physically tough Bengaluru FC in the Durand Cup, making this a vital tie ahead of the upcoming ISL season.

