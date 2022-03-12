"It's not only about one game" - Kerala Blasters FC boss remains cautious after victory in first leg of the semi-final against Jamshedpur FC 

Kerala Blasters FC took a massive step towards securing a spot in the Indian Super League finale on Friday. They rallied to a 1-0 victory in the first leg of the semi-final against Jamshedpur FC.

However, Blasters head coach Ivan Vukomanovic stressed that Friday's victory was only the first step. There's still another game left and the gaffer urged his team to be ready for battle.

"Well, it's only one game when you play competitive football in the knockout phase like we are now facing, it's about 180 minutes. It's not only about one game. This victory today gave us an idea, that we should change certain things or repeat certain things in the next game. But it raises many question marks for our next game also because it will be quite similar, it will be physical, it will be a tough fight," Vukomanovic said at the post-match press conference.

When Kerala Blasters FC squared off against the Red Miners in the regular season, they came away with only a draw and a loss in two games. Vukomanovic revealed that those results made him try "something different" in the first leg. He further added:

"We face them twice in the competition, we lost and we played a draw. So, we wanted to try something different tonight. We have to adapt ourselves in order to achieve victories. So tonight, I must say that this is only the first half, this is only one game. So, we have to be ready for the second leg."

"We are the best team in the country for a reason and we'll be ready to show that" - Jamshedpur FC's Owen Coyle after loss against Kerala Blasters FC

Jamshedpur FC started the game on the front foot. But Sahal Abdul Samad scored a glorious chip over TP Rehnesh's head in the first half to put Kerala Blasters FC ahead. The Men of Steel upped the ante in the second half but weren't able to restore parity.

Asked how he felt about the result, JFC head coach Owen Coyle opined that the Red Miners didn't deserve to lose the game. He said:

"It gives Kerala Blasters the advantage for the second leg by one goal, but we could have been three goals up, the first half was some great play and we were terrific for that period. Then, a great finish for the kid who's a very good player. But defensively, we think we could have done better in that instance."

He added:

"But that being said, they got the goal and then defended in the second half. We kept pushing on, bearing in mind we're decimated by injuries."

The loss leaves Jamshedpur FC with a humongous task in the second leg. However, Owen Coyle reiterated that Jamshedpur are the best side in the league and they'll be ready to show why. He said:

"We are the best team in the country for a reason and we'll be ready to show that in the second game."

