"It’s simply not acceptable and there’s going to be big changes" - Chennaiyin FC head coach Owen Coyle following shock defeat to Hyderabad FC 

On Sunday, a young and resilient Hyderabad FC made history by becoming the first team in the ISL to secure a victory with an all-Indian starting XI.

However, it was Chennaiyin FC who found themselves on the wrong side of the scoreline, as Sajad Parray’s goal in the dying moments clinched a 1-0 win for the Nawabs.

Chennaiyin head coach Owen Coyle was certainly disappointed and didn’t mince words with the performance of his team. While the Scotsman did acknowledge Hyderabad FC’s efforts, he expressed that his side let everyone down, including the home supporters who turned out in large numbers to show their support.

"First and foremost, I can’t apologize enough for the fans who came and supported us in numbers, Coyle said in the post-match press conference. "In terms of the game, we didn’t take our chances, and we were sloppy at the back, made one mistake and they scored."

"We needed to get in front, get ourselves a bit relaxed and build from there. But to be fair to Hyderabad FC, they stuck to their guns, got everybody behind the ball and were quick on the counter-attack. They were also clever in terms of time management. It was an unbelievable opportunity to go into the top six, but we let everyone down tonight," he added.

Once again, it was a familiar issue that posed problems for Chennaiyin FC. They were completely dominant in the first half, but paid the price for missing clear-cut chances.

Quizzed on whether a lack of potent number nine is a reason behind their struggles, Coyle believes that there were numerous opportunities for other players to score as well.

"We created chances, but it doesn’t need to be a number nine who has to score those. It could have been the midfield players or even the center-backs who had a couple of opportunities from set-pieces. Overall, it was a hugely frustrating night. It’s a disappointing night, especially with what was at stake. It’s simply not acceptable and there’s going to be big changes for sure, which I’ve already planned. But in the meantime, we have four games and we have to focus on that," he added.

“We have to regroup and understand what we need to do better” - Chennaiyin FC head coach Owen Coyle

Many eyebrows were raised when Coyle substituted the chief creator, Rafael Crivellaro, around the hour mark, given Chennaiyin FC’s need for a goal. However, the Scottish tactician clarified that the decision to remove him was justified by his poor performance on the night.

"There wasn't any shift in the game when I took Rafa (Crivellaro) off. He didn’t play well tonight. That’s why he came off, as did the number of the others. I expect (the players to do better), knowing the qualities that people have, then they never got to that level of performance. That’s the truth.

He also revealed that the international break comes at the right time for the club to reflect on their performances and bounce back, with only four games remaining.

"We didn’t do well, so we paid a heavy price for it. Now, we have to regroup and understand what we need to do better. 28 or 29 points could get you into the playoff, so we have to win a minimum of three games. It’s as simple as that and we will look to do that. "

Chennaiyin FC will travel to Kolkata to face Mohun Bagan Super Giants on March 31, then return home for two crucial matches against NorthEast United FC and Jamshedpur FC before concluding their league stage campaign in Goa. Owen Coyle will be hopeful that his team can bounce back, but with this defeat, their chances are certainly looking bleak.