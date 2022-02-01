"We have to work harder to achieve the results we want" - Khalid Jamil after NorthEast United FC's loss against Hyderabad FC

NorthEast United FC suffered a 5-0 drubbing at the hands of Hyderabad FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) on Monday. Head coach Khalid Jamil feels that the game against Hyderabad FC was their toughest contest this season.

Speaking to the press after the game, the Highlanders boss said:

"Yeah, it was the toughest game and I am very disappointed about what happened but you have to fight and come back again. I think they worked very hard, but we have to work harder to achieve the results we want."

Asked if Hyderabad FC are the best team in the league, Khalid Jamil opined:

"You can say they're good, they have quality players, that is the difference. Talking about different things, they are also fighting."

Khalid Jamil was also questioned about Marcelinho and Marco Sahanek. He said:

"Actually, Marcelinho plays as an attacking midfielder but we use him as a striker. Marko will be more effective in that position but we don’t have an option because of the injury of Deshorn Brown and Mapuia [Lalkhawpuimawia], so that’s why we put them up as a striker."

"He’s a great player for our team" - Hyderabad FC boss on Bart Ogbeche after brace against NorthEast United FC

Meanwhile, even after Hyderabad FC climbed to the top spot, coach Manolo Marquez maintained his humble stance and said that the Nizams produced one of the worst performances in the first half. However, he added that the true quality of the side is that they are difficult to beat even when they aren't at their best.

Manolo Marquez said:

"Today, we saw one of the worst first-half performances in the competition. But we were very clinical in set pieces, we scored from two corners, one in the first action of the game. And the other is close to half-time. In the second half, the team managed to play a good game. And obviously, when the other team has to attack we have good players for that they can take advantage of the spaces."

Asked if he thinks the Nizams are playing to their full potential, the Spaniard was quick to say:

"Today, in the first half, in my opinion, NorthEast United FC played better in open play than us but we were better in set pieces. In the second half, we managed the game very well. We are a team that is difficult to beat even when we don't play well. But let’s see, now we have six games more."

With a brace against NorthEast United FC, Bartholomew Ogbeche became the all-time leading scorer in the ISL. Manolo Marquez lauded the Nigerian forward after the game. He said:

"Four different teams in four different sessions, Ogbeche scored goals every season. He’s a great player for our team. We are very happy that Ogbeche plays in our team. And he's a top scorer now, as you say, there are three players with the same number of goals. But we have to continue this form."

Edited by Ritwik Kumar