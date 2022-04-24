IWL 2022: Kickstart FC maintain perfect start to the season with a late-gasp winner against Odisha Sports

Kickstart FC picked up a 90th-minute winner against struggling Odisha Sports in the third round of the Indian Women's League (IWL) fixtures at the Kalinga Stadium on Saturday.

While the game had evolved into a cagey battle for midfield control, in the dying moments, Asem Roja Devi sealed the three points for the Bangalore side.

With the victory, Kickstart climbed up to the second spot in the league standings, scoring 11 goals and conceding just one in three games.

Kickstart FC get over Odisha Sports' defiance

In the initial exchanges, the Karnataka team seemingly emerged victorious as they created multiple half chances. However, as the minutes rolled by, Odisha Sports steadily found their feet in the box.

The local team won a free-kick in the 28th minute and Manisa Panna swung it into the box. However, Jabamani Tudu's resulting header off the cross was blocked.

Another opportunity came Odisha's way when Satyabati Khadia received the ball in the Kickstart FC half and evaded a few defenders. However, her eventual shot lacked power and was cleared easily. Meanwhile, Kickstart themselves had four of their seven attempts on target in the first half, but couldn’t find the back of the net.

Coming out after the break, Kickstart FC looked hungry for goals and three points. In the 51st minute, Kiranbala Chanu found some space outside the Odisha Sports box and pulled the trigger. But her shot was calmly gobbled by Sasmita Parida.

Kickstart had 16 shots on goal in the second half. Yet, Odisha Sports managed to maintain parity until the dying moments of the game.

In the 90th minute, Irom Prameshwori Devi created space for herself on the right flank and whipped in a cross into the opposition box. Odisha Sports defender Manisa Panna failed to properly clear the ball and it kindly fell for Prameshwori, whose looping volley sealed the tie for the Bengaluru-based team.

