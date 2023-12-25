IWL 2023-24 Points Table: Updated Indian Women's League standings after Matchday 3

Kickstart FC have retained the top position in the IWL 2023-24 points table after the end of Matchday 3 with nine points from three matches. They have won all three matches and have a goal difference of six.

Odisha FC have climbed to the second position in the Indian Women's League standings, having won both matches they've played thus far. The side have six points and a goal difference of six from two games.

SETHU FC (previously fifth) have moved to the third spot in the IWL standings with four points from a couple of matches. They have a win and a draw so far this season.

Meanwhile, Gokulam Kerala FC are fourth in the standings with four points from three matches. The Kerala-based club has a win, a draw, and a loss each in the ongoing edition of the Indian Women's League.

East Bengal FC have slipped to the fifth position with three points from as many games. The West Bengal-based club has one win and a couple of losses with a negative goal difference of -2.

HOPS FC and Sports Odisha continue to stay sixth and seventh in the points table, respectively. The former side has zero points, having lost both the games they've played so far.

Sports Odisha, on the other hand, are placed at the bottom of the IWL 2023-24 standings with a goal difference of -7. They are yet to register a victory in the ongoing edition of the competition with three losses.

IWL 2023-24: Matchday 3 Results

Here are the results from Matchday 3 of the IWL 2023-24:

Match 7 - Odisha FC (Pyari Xaxa 32', S Lynda Kom 83') beat Gokulam Kerala FC 2-0

Match 8 - Kickstart FC (Karishma Purushottam Shirvoikar 13', 33') beat Sports Odisha (Rashmi Kumari Ghising 27') 2-1

Match 9 - East Bengal FC (Nongmeikapam Sibani Devi 60', Sulanjana Raul 82') lost to SETHU FC (Kajol D'souza 38', Naorem Priyangka Devi 66' & 79', Kaviya Pakkirisamy 84') 2-4