IWL quarter-final fixtures set; Reigning champions Gokulam Kerala FC to face Odisha FC 

After three weeks of pulsating action, the lineup for the quarter-finals of the Indian Women’s League (IWL) is completed. The quarter-finals will be held on Thursday, May 16, with the top four sides from each group set to battle it out in what could prove to be a defining day for four clubs who go through to the semi-finals.

In Group A, two-time champions Gokulam Kerala FC once again steamrolled past their opponents to top the group. The Malabarians won six out of their seven games, scoring a whopping 53 goals while conceding just five.

With 13 points to their name, Sports Odisha finished behind Gokulam Kerala. Meanwhile, East Bengal FC defeated HOPS FC by a solitary goal in their final game to secure third place. However, HOPS ultimately grabbed the remaining spot after both Misaka United FC and Mumbai Knights failed to win their respective games.

While Gokulam Kerala dominated the group, East Bengal and HOPS advanced to the next round by fine margins. Both Misaka United and Mumbai Knights will certainly be hard done by the result as only two points separated them and HOPS FC.

Meanwhile, Group B was comparatively straightforward in terms of qualification, but there was a massive tussle between the top four teams to decide the positions. Ultimately SETHU Madurai FC finished first with 17 points to their name, while Kickstart FC Karnataka and Odisha FC finished level on points (16 points).

Odisha, however, fell short in their final encounter, drawing with Sethu Madurai. As a result of their superior goal difference, Kickstart FC eventually finished second. Eastern Sporting Union, on the other hand, completed the top four with 15 points to their name.

Indian Women’s League – Quarter-final fixtures

Group B’s second-placed team - Kickstart FC Karnataka will face Group A’s fourth-placed team HOPS FC in the first of the four quarter-finals. Sports Odisha, who finished second in Group A are set to play Group B’s fourth-placed team Eastern Sporting Union FC.

Similarly, Group A toppers Sethu Madurai FC clash with IWL debutants East Bengal FC. Meanwhile, Gokulam Kerala FC, who are the favorites to win the competition, will square off against Group A’s third-placed side Odisha FC in the final quarter-final fixture.

IWL quarter-final fixtures:

Kickstart FC Karnataka vs HOPS FC – Thursday, May 16, 8:00 AM

Sports Odisha vs Eastern Sporting Union FC - Thursday, May 16, 8:00 AM

SETHU Madurai FC vs East Bengal FC - Thursday, May 16, 5:00 PM

Gokulam Kerala FC vs Odisha FC - Thursday, May 16, 5:00 PM

