Jamshedpur FC have announced the signing of Pronay Halder from ATK Mohun Bagan. The defensive midfielder joined the Red Miners on loan last season before returning to his parent club. However, he has only made two appearances for the Mariners this campaign.

In search of game-time, Halder has returned to his former club, where he won the 2021-22 Indian Super League Shield. The 29-year-old was an important figure under manager Owen Coyle at the heart of the midfield, starting 12 games. Additionally, he made 22 interceptions and 10 tackles in that period.

Before plying his trade for the Men of Steel, Halder also featured for the likes of Atletico de Kolkata, FC Goa, and Mumbai City FC.

Jamshedpur FC are in dire need of improvements to their midfield base as they have already conceded 22 goals. They are currently tenth in the table with just five points to their tally.

Having already added experienced defender Dylan Fox to their ranks, the introduction of Halder could provide some much-needed stability for the Red Miners.

“I’m looking forward to working with him” – Aidy Boothroyd on Pronay Halder signing for Jamshedpur FC

Aidy Boothroyd’s squad have been hit with injuries. He was, therefore, thrilled with the Red Miners acquiring Pronay Halder’s services.

Speaking to the club's website, he revealed:

“I think this is an excellent signing for the club. He was a big part of what Jamshedpur did last season and he’s a brilliant footballer who is very experienced and strong. Every team needs to have a balance and he brings both steel and silk to the dressing room and I’m looking forward to working with him.”

Halder, who is back in familiar territory, stated that he is ready for a new challenge and said:

“I feel very happy to be a part of Jamshedpur FC. I have spoken with the head coach and he has motivated me to give my all on the pitch. I am looking forward to being a part of the team and helping them for the rest of the season.”

The game against Chennaiyin FC on Saturday (January 7) might arrive too soon for Halder. However, Boothroyd’s side will know the need to achieve positive results in their next run of games if they are to keep their playoff hopes alive.

