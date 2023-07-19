Jamshedpur FC acquire the services of Imran Khan on a 2-year deal | ISL 2023-24

After letting his contract with NorthEast United FC run out in the summer, Imran Khan has signed for Jamshedpur FC on a two-year contract, the Red Miners announced on Wednesday, July 19.

Despite the Highlanders emerging as a sinking ship in most ISL editions in the recent past, the Manipur-born has established himself as one of the most sought-after talents in the country.

During his three seasons at NorthEast United, Imran made 37 appearances in the ISL, scoring twice and providing four assists.

Jamshedpur FC @JamshedpurFC ANNOUNCEMENT ALERT!



Imran Khan will join our midfield army in the upcoming season. 🏼



#JoharImran #JamKeKhelo pic.twitter.com/PNJxfAc2r4 ANNOUNCEMENT ALERT!Imran Khan will join our midfield army in the upcoming season.

The left winger was in high demand even in the last summer transfer window, but he decided to extend his stay with NorthEast United.

His contract with the Highlanders ran out at the end of May this year, with Jamshedpur FC snapping him up as a free agent.

"Joining Jamshedpur FC is a big moment for me" - Imran Khan on his new club

After beginning his professional playing career at Mohammedan Sporting Club in the I-League, Imran Khan steadily continued to grow and ultimately made his way into the ISL with FC Goa.

However, during his stint with Gaurs, he couldn't break into the first team and was sent out on loan spells at Gokulam Kerala FC and Mohun Bagan. Soon after Imran returned to the I-League in January 2020 when he joined NEROCA FC.

But at NorthEast United FC he found a club that would trust him to elevate his game to the next level. And he did. Now, Jamshedpur FC seems like the perfect destination to take his skills and ambitions a notch higher and the 28-year-old agreed.

"Joining Jamshedpur FC is a big moment for me in my career,” Imran exclaimed in a club statement.

“I have learnt a lot at my previous clubs and feel like I am ready to help Jamshedpur once again win trophies. The city has a history of producing some great Indian players over the years, and I'm confident that this is the right step for me in my progression. I'm excited to finally play in front of the amazing fans and show them what I am capable of," he added.

Imran has developed into a versatile player, who is capable of operating across the midfield and has been successfully utilized on the wings as well as in attacking midfield in recent seasons.

Head coach Scott Cooper heaped praises on their new signing, saying:

“We’re delighted to have Imran come to us. He’s a very technical and versatile player in midfield and brings a wand of a left foot and a very good attitude so he will fit in well with the plan we have. He is hard-working and comes with some Hero ISL experience and will flourish with us.”

While the deal has allowed Imran to make his way into a club, which has been showing lofty ambitions ahead of the season, the onus will be on the winger to utilize the opportunity to the fullest.