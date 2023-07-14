Jamshedpur FC appoint Scott Cooper as new head coach

Jamshedpur FC appointed Irish-English manager Scott Cooper as their new head coach on a two-year contract ahead of the 2023-24 ISL season on Friday (14 July) after parting ways with Aidy Boothroyd on Thursday.

Cooper has over two decades of coaching experience, starting at National League North club Chester City. He had also been the U15 manager at former Premier League club Leicester City.

One of the highs of Cooper's career came in 2018 when he took over as the head coach of the Philippines. He led the nation to their highest-ever FIFA World Cup Qualifier points and to the second round of FIFA World Cup qualification.

On joining Jamshedpur FC, Cooper said:

“It is an honor and a privilege to join Jamshedpur FC as their new head coach. The club has previously won the ISL Shield trophy and I believe it’s time for us to get back to the top once again."

Cooper has been extremely successful in Southeast Asia. Port FC, Police Tero, Ubon UMT United, Muangthong United and Buriram United are among some of the clubs that he has managed. However, it was at Thai club Buriram United, where he had his biggest impact, leading them to the quarter-finals of the AFC Champions League.

On joining the Men of Steel on Friday, Cooper also said:

“The city of Jamshedpur has a rich history and footballing culture with the prestigious Tata Football Academy (TFA) nurturing talent and creating top Indian footballers since time immemorial, and one of my aims is to develop young players and make them ready to compete at the highest level,”

"Cooper's winning mentality is what we need" - says Mukul Chowdhari, Jamshedpur FC CEO

Jamshedpur FC CEO Mukul Chowdhari, who reportedly had a big role to play in persuading Cooper to come to the JRD Tata Sports Complex, welcomed the move and expressed his excitement. He said:

“We have appointed a true winner in Scott and have big hopes from him. His footballing philosophy and winning mentality are exactly what we need at the club and I am sure our fans will appreciate what he brings to our team."

He added:

“Scott’s work grooming young players is admirable and is well in keeping with Jamshedpur’s culture of promoting football at the grassroots and preparing players for the highest level. I wish him the very best of luck and look forward to seeing him build another Champion team at Jamshedpur FC.”

Jamshedpur FC, who shocked fans across the country for finishing in the tenth position of the league table last season, will be hoping that Cooper can help turn the side's fortunes around.