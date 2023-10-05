Jamshedpur FC bag their first win of ISL 2023-24 season after Rei Tachikawa's freekick downs Hyderabad FC

Playing their first home match of the ISL 2023-24 season, Jamshedpur FC registered a hard-fought 1-0 victory against Hyderabad FC at the JRD Tata Sports Complex on Thursday.

The match seemed to be destined for a stalemate as both sides squandered multiple opportunities throughout the night but ultimately a free-kick masterclass from Rei Tachikawa sank the hearts of the away supporters in the 76th minute.

With both sides hungry for their first victory of the tournament, the Red Miners and the Nizams opted for an aggressive approach and a high defensive line. Tachikawa was surprisingly leading the attack in the absence of Daniel Chukwu Chima for Jamshedpur while Aaren D'Silva was slotted right into Hyderabad's starting lineup after his impressive performance against East Bengal.

Right from the opening exchanges, the encounter was tightly contested and half-chances started to emerge at either end. The first shot on target came from Hyderabad FC's Mohammed Yasir in the eighth minute but TP Rehenesh managed to parry it away. The action, however, wasn't just limited to one end as minutes later, Jamshedpur FC forced a double save out of Gurmeet Singh through efforts from Jeremy Manzorro and Alen Stevanovic.

Neither team was in complete control and it was a frantic affair screaming out for a moment of magic from the first whistle itself. But the final touch was always lacking. Already without Chima Chukwu, Jamshedpur FC were left further handicapped before the half-time whistle when Manzorro went off with a niggle while Mohammed Sanan took his spot on the pitch.

Hyderabad FC finished off strongly in the first half with a couple of late efforts from Joe Knowles but none could sneak past Rehnesh TP between the post.

Jamshedpur FC turn up the heat in the second half against Hyderabad FC

Even after the break, the proceedings on the pitch didn't alter completely with both teams still lacking the cutting edge in the final third. Scott Cooper opted for another change with Nongdamba Naorem, who had been mostly kept quiet for the majority of the first half, being replaced by Seminlen Doungel.

First-half substitute Sanan had an opportunity to make an early impact when he was set up by Tachikawa just outside the opposition box, but the youngster's attempt flew high and wide. While Hyderabad were enjoying more of the possession, Jamshedpur looked more active whenever on the ball. Stevanovic came close to opening the scoring in the 57th minute but his low effort was just shy of the target.

The match called for a moment of magic and it finally arrived in the 76th minute when the Nizams conceded a freekick in their own half. Rei Tachikawa stepped up to preside over the set-piece and dispatched a dipping effort that glided past the gloves of Gurmeet Singh and nestled into the top left corner. The stadium erupted in celebration as Jamshedpur FC finally found their first goal of the season.

While Thangboi Singto's men pushed hard for an equalizer, Jamshedpur FC's defense didn't flinch and rather created an opportunity for themselves to double the lead.

In the dying minutes, Semboi Haokip was set through on goal but one-on-one with the opposition custodian, his effort kissed the left post and crawled out.

The 1-0 scoreline means the Red Miners now have four points from their first three matches and will be hoping to build on the momentum.

Meanwhile, for Hyderabad FC, the struggles haven't really eased out, and when they return home in the next match, the hope will be to turn it all around.