Murray brace powers Jamshedpur FC to 2-0 win over NEUFC in pre-season friendly

Australian forward Jordan Murray scored a brace to secure a 2-0 win for Jamshedpur FC against NorthEast United FC. The win came in their first pre-season friendly at the Don Bosco Ground, Panaji on Wednesday.

The two halves comprised 30 minutes each as players from both camps looked to get some valuable practice ahead of the eighth edition of the Indian Super League.

JFC head coach Owen Coyle handed a start to goalkeeper Rehenesh TP with captain Peter Hartley and Eli Sabiá playing as centre-backs. Laldinliana Renthlei and Ricky Lallawmawma were deployed as the two full-backs, while Pronay Halder and Alex Lima played at the heart of the pitch.

Seiminlen Doungel and Mobashir Rahman operated on either wing as Murray and Ishan Pandita played up front.

Murray, who plied his trade for Kerala Blasters FC last season, netted his two goals in the 5th and 30th minutes respectively. Seiminlen too created a couple of chances (23rd and 29th minutes), but was prevented from adding to NEUFC’s woes.

In the 53rd minute, substitute goalkeeper Pawan Kumar pulled off a brilliant save immediately after warding off danger with a tackle outside the box. Coyle made many substitutions in the second-half to give minutes to as many players as possible.

In another pre-season friendly, Odisha FC edged past two-time ISL champions Chennaiyin FC 2-1 at Utorda on Thursday. The win came courtesy of strikes from Javi Hernandez and Victor Mongil.

It was the Juggernauts’ first pre-season friendly meeting against an ISL side. They played four friendly matches against Salgaocar FC, Dempo SC, Churchill Brothers and FC Goa (Reserves) prior to that.

Lukasz Gikiewicz handed CFC the lead by converting a penalty in the initial passage of play. However, Javi equalized in the second half through a header and Victor followed it with the second goal soon after to ensure OFC’s victory.

