Jamshedpur FC is gearing up for the upcoming Hero Super Cup in high spirits. This is despite a disappointing campaign in the 2022-23 edition of the Indian Super League (ISL) and the loss against Mumbai City FC in the Hero Club Playoffs.

During their pre-match press conference ahead of their Super Cup opener against FC Goa, JFC head coach Aidy Boothroyd exclaimed his excitement. The English tactician stated:

"We're very excited about playing in the tournament. I think there's some really good teams in there and we all pretty much know each other, our ins and outs and strengths and weaknesses. It's a very tough group and we're really looking forward to competing in it."

The Red Miners finished 10th in the ISL standings this season but showed some real resilience at the fag end of the season. Even against the mighty Mumbai City in the playoffs for the AFC Champions League spot, JFC gave a great account of themselves for a major part of the match.

Boothroyd emphasized the importance of resilience and strength in football, and the team is determined to put their best foot forward in the tournament.

"I think we played very well from Christmas onwards and we were one of the in-form teams in the league at the end. Disappointed to lose the playoffs against Mumbai but we can't sulk, we've got to be resilient and strong.

"Football can slap you in the face and lift you up high as well so we're excited. We didn't want the season to end and we're excited to play in this tournament with some very good teams so we'll be trying to get a positive result and get out of the group and go forward," said the coach.

"Every opponent we face at this level is a difficult opponent" - Jamshedpur FC head coach Aidy Boothroyd on Hero Super Cup 2023 opponents

The Men of Steel have been drawn in Group C, alongside FC Goa, ATK Mohun Bagan, and Gokulam Kerala FC. The Mariners are the ISL 2022-23 champions while the Gaurs narrowly missed out on the playoffs spot.

The Malabarians, on the other hand, are one of the strongest I-League outfits and have shown great fight since the appointment of Fran Bonet.

Speaking about Jamshedpur's group-stage opponents, Aidy Boothroyd averred:

"Every opponent we face at this level is a difficult opponent. Tomorrow we start against Goa, good team, good manager and we know it's going to be difficult. Tactically too, lots of things could change because of the weather and we'll have to adapt.

"And for our other opponents, we know the advantage at home Gokulam will have. We've played ATK twice and we know them and their strengths. I think it'll be a very exciting tournament for the neutral with a lot of twists and turns because this is a very difficult group to get out of."

Jamshedpur FC will kick off their Super Cup campaign on Monday at the EMS Corporation Stadium in Kozhikode against their fellow ISL counterparts FC Goa.

The two sides have met in both the previous editions of the competition, with the Gaurs coming out on top each time. Hence, Monday's clash is also expected to live up to the billing and Boothroyd is seemingly ready for the challenge.

