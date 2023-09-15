Jamshedpur FC's Petar Sliskovic to miss ISL season due to injury - Reports

Jamshedpur FC’s Petar Sliskovic is understood to have been ruled out of the 10th edition of the Indian Super League after picking up a knee injury during the pre-season training.

The Croat was expected to play a key role in the team's rebuild under Scott Cooper having joined the the Men of Steel after a really good first season in the Indian Super League (ISL), have scored eight goals and provding four assists in 17 appearances for Chennaiyin FC.

It has been learnt that the club has already started working on signing a replament for the 6-foot-4 striker with just one week to go before the season begins.

Jamshedpur FC looking to rebuild under Scott Cooper after a poor season

Two seasons ago, Jamshedpur FC finished as league toppers winning the shield under Owne Coyle. But, the Scottish coach decided to return back to Scotland to coach Queen's Park F.C.

The team then hired Aidy Boothroyd to take charge of the team, but the team failed to make a mark, finishing 10th in the table last season. The Men in Steel have now turned to former Philippines national football team manager Scott Cooper to lead them with the Englishmen retaining only Nigerian striker Daniel Chima Chukwu in the foreign contigent.

The team bolstered their side by signing former Chennaiyin FC striker Petar Sliskovic along with brining Spanish midfielder Jeremy Manzorro, Serbian international Alen Stevanovic (winger) along with Brazilian defender Elsinho and Japaneese midfielder Rei Tachikawa.

The team also completed the signing of domestic signigns Imran Khan, Emil Benny, Provat Lakra, Mohammed Sanan, Nongdamba Singh Naorem and Thongkhosiem Haokip to strenghten the team after Ishan Pandita, Farukh Choudhary, Laldinliana Renthlei, and Boris Singh all left the Furnace at the end of the campaign.

The challenge, however, is to see how this newly assembled side gel together. Speaking to the media ahead of the new season, Jamshedpur FC's assistant coach Hezirdan Ramadani sounded confident and said:

"We know how to become Champions. Last season wasn’t what we wanted but towards the end of the campaign we had improved and there was a bit of momentum which we hope to take forward this year as well and start the season well. We’ve had a decent pre-season already and I think the team is ready to bounce back from the disappointment last time out."

Jamshedpur FC will begin their ISL 10 season with an away trip to Kolkata to face East Bengal on September 25.