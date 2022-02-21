"Jamshedpur FC's strength is as a group" - Head coach Owen Coyle reacts after Chennaiyin FC clash

Jamshedpur FC galloped to second spot in the Indian Super League standings with a 4-1 hammering of Chennaiyin FC on Sunday. The Red Miners are just a point away from the top spot now with a game in hand.

The Men of Steel had three different goalscorers on the night and boasts the highest number of contributors in the goal-scoring department.

Head coach Owen Coyle highlighted that these numbers only represent the strength Jamshedpur FC have as a group.

"It's great to have talented individual players but Jamshedpur FC's strength is as a group. Greg Stewart and Daniel Chima are only as good as the man next to them. That's how we work on a daily basis. We work on togetherness. It's great to have 11 or 12 goalscorers at the club and it shows we're very much a team. Not just the players but even the staff who work behind the scenes."

Jamshedpur FC's team spirit and unity has guided them during their relentless run of form and Coyle will be hoping their men can only better themselves as the business end of the season arrives.

Meanwhile, Chennaiyin FC's top-four hopes have been squashed after their loss against JFC. The Marina Machans conceded three goals in the first half without reply. Their defense was all over the place and they conceded yet again within 16 seconds of the second half.

Interim coach Syed Sabir Pasha was left visibly dejected and expressed his disappointment at the lack of discipline. He said:

"We gave away silly goals and were not marking which shows the lack of discipline after so much work. I think we have to be disciplined in set-pieces. And we were very strong with that in the practice sessions but somehow, we lost that. I don't want to comment on individuals as it's a collective game, but that lack of awareness is causing us harm from the first game or the other games where we started losing. I think that awareness has to come."

Going into the game, Chennaiyin FC's knockout hopes looked all but over. Was that the reason why the players lacked intensity? Syed Sabir Pasha said:

"I think we have been motivating them and they have to play for their pride, and they are professionals. So being a professional, you can't just let your match go like this. Like as they played in the second half, they showed the character they were on them once the game was out. See, it's not that you have to concede four goals and come out like that. If they can play like that from the start, I think they can easily win. It's not a bad side. It can match the top teams."

