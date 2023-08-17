Jamshedpur FC secure crucial three points with a narrow win over Indian Navy | Durand Cup 2023

Jamshedpur FC secured their first points of the 2023 Durand Cup as they defeated Indian Navy by a solitary goal. A decisive second-half strike from Ashley proved sufficient for the Indian Super League outfit.

The initial stages saw both teams looking to control the midfield, and as a result, it turned into a cagey affair. Indian Navy had a few half chances on the counter-attack, as their movement posed problems for Jamshedpur FC. However, they lacked precision in the final third, much like their opponents.

It was the Red Miners who had the first clear-cut chance of the game in the 25th minute. Ashley found space on the left flank and wriggled past two defenders to create an opening. However, his effort was poor, and sailed over the crossbar.

While Indian Navy dominated possession, their first significant opportunity only arrived when there were ten minutes left in the first half. Navjot Singh capitalized on a poor clearance, but his powerful long-range attempt lacked the precision to challenge the goalkeeper.

Jamshedpur FC had a huge chance to take the lead after the referee awarded a penalty following a foul on Ashley inside the penalty box. Nevertheless, Navy's goalkeeper Robinson rose to the occasion, impressively thwarting Lalhriatpuia Chawnghtu's penalty to keep the scores level.

The first half ended goalless, with chances few and far between the sides despite Jamshedpur FC’s missed penalty. The ISL side had two shots on target, while Indian Navy had no shot on target, which certainly summed up their half.

Ashley propels Jamshedpur FC to a well-earned victory

Jamshedpur FC upped their intensity in the second half and shifted their focus to exploiting the wider areas, capitalizing on Ashley's swiftness to unsettle the opposing full-back.

Once again, his contribution was pivotal in creating an opportunity, as he breezed past his defender before setting up Asem. However, he mistimed his header, which visibly frustrated head coach Steven Dias.

While JFC were potent in attack, they made mistakes at the back, which almost cost them around the hour mark. Goalkeeper Ayush ventured off his line but scuffed his clearance, which Hari Krishna capitalized on. But his shot from close range was remarkably cleared off the line by defender Pallujam Roshan Singh.

Jamshedpur FC kept pushing for the opening goal, and it finally arrived in the 70th minute from a set-piece situation. Ashley was in the right place at the right time to guide his header into the back of the net.

Following the goal, the Red Miners settled into a low defensive block and restricted the space in the middle of the park. They eventually saw out the late pressure to secure a well-deserved 1-0 victory against an experienced Indian Navy side.