Jamshedpur FC sign attacking midfielder Greg Stewart from Rangers

Jamshedpur FC have signed Scottish Premiership champion Greg Stewart for the upcoming season of the Indian Super League (ISL).

Greg Stewart, an attacking midfielder, has plied his trade with Rangers, a team that was unbeaten for the entire 2020-21 season on their way to winning the Scottish top division.

Greg Stewart was part of a blazing group of forwards and midfielders at Rangers that set the Scottish Premiership on fire. He played with the likes of Jermaine Defoe, Glen Kamara, Morelos and Itten.

Prior to spending two seasons at Scottish legacy club Rangers, the 31-year-old Greg Stewart played for various clubs across Scotland and England. The midfielder has made a total of 355 club appearances in his career.

Greg Stewart will don jersey No.24 for Jamshedpur FC. The versatile midfielder will be joining the squad in the coming weeks for pre-season.

Greg Stewart – a feather in Jamshedpur FC’s cap

In a statement, Greg Stewart expressed happiness at joining Jamshedpur FC and working under head coach Owen Coyle. He said:

"I am so excited to see what this season has in store for us. It's a new adventure for me and one I am really looking forward to. It's going to be an amazing experience to work under Owen Coyle and give everything on the pitch to get silverware for Jamshedpur FC. Just can't wait to get started.”

Jamshedpur FC head coach Owen Coyle divulged details on how the move came about. He said:

"We were looking for a versatile and creative midfielder in the market to complete a menacing group of attacking players for our squad. Greg fits into that criterion perfectly. He comes with exemplary experience of playing in the biggest leagues across the UK."

Owen Coyle added:

"He (Greg) had an amazing opportunity to play for one of the Glasgow giants which shows he has a strong and winning mentality. The fans can expect a lot of chances to score goals from Jamshedpur this season.”

A Scottish national, Greg Stewart, began his career at Cowdenbeath in the Scottish Championship where he spent four seasons. After impressing with his first club, Stewart moved to Dundee FC to play in the Scottish Premiership (the top division of Scotland) for three seasons.

He later moved to English Championship club Birmingham City through which he enjoyed loan spells at Aberdeen, where he finished runners-up in 2017-18 in the Premiership with Kilmarnock.

