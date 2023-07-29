Jamshedpur FC sign Brazilian midfielder Elsinho | ISL 2023-24

Jamshedpur FC have announced the arrival of Brazilian midfielder Elsinho. The 32-year-old is the club’s fourth foreign addition and their sixth signing ahead of the 2023-24 season.

Having begun his career at Clube Atletico Votuporanguense in Sao Paulo, Elsinho is set to become a key player in Scott Cooper's starting lineup, and his performance will be crucial in ensuring consistent positive results for the club.

Sharing his thoughts with the JFC media after finalizing the move, the Brazilian said:

"I see it as a great opportunity to join Jamshedpur FC. The club has previously won the ISL Shield and is building a strong squad with a great coach at the helm. I believe this is a great next step in my career and I can’t wait to come and play in front of all the fans in Jamshedpur. I’m sure together as a squad we can get back to winning the big one."

Having already secured the services of Rei Tachikawa, the Red Miners have the option of pairing him up with Elsinho in the midfield pivot. The Brazilian is also versatile, as he can adeptly perform both as a center-back and in the attacking midfield position.

The Brazilian's imposing 6'2" height brings physicality to the team's midfield. Additionally, his passing ability allow him to influence the game from deeper positions.

Though Elsinho's presence in midfield adds significant value, Cooper may face a dilemma regarding whether to start him over the attacking midfielder Jeremy Manzorro. Nevertheless, this signing will undoubtedly strengthen Jamshedpur FC's midfield, an area that needed attention following a disappointing previous season.

Looking back at Elsinho’s career

The 32-year-old Brazilian's career journey began in Sao Paulo in 2013 before featuring for various lower-division Brazilian clubs such as Olimpia SP and Naviraiense-MS.

In 2015, he made a move to the second-division club Oeste FC but struggled to secure regular playing time, featuring in just one match. Seeking more opportunities, he joined Rio Claro FC, but again faced challenges, prompting his move to Mexican club FC Juarez in 2016.

It was at FC Juarez where the Brazilian's career took off, as he became an important asset for the team over four seasons. During his time there, he made 136 appearances and scored 10 goals.

In 2020, he had on a loan spell with Mexican club Celeya before eventually joining Spanish second-tier club Racing Ferrol FC, where he made 25 appearances and netted four goals.

After a brief stint with Brazilian club Port Santista, Elsinho has now taken a significant leap, venturing into Asia for the first time, signing with Jamshedpur FC.