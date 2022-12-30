Jamshedpur FC sign center-back Dylan Fox; part ways with Peter Hartley | ISL 2022-23

Jamshedpur FC have acquired the services of Australian centre-back Dylan Fox until the end of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2022-23 season, the club announced on Friday, December 30.

Fox joins the defending League Shield winners after a brief stint with FC Goa the previous season. The 28-year-old has extended experience playing in the ISL, having played for NorthEast United FC priorly.

The veteran defender has played 31 matches in the ISL overall, registering 24 tackles, 18 interceptions, 111 clearances, and 24 blocks.

Jamshedpur FC @JamshedpurFC NEW SIGNING ALERT



Jamshedpur FC are delighted to announce the arrival of Australian defender, Dylan Fox to the Men of Steel squad.



#JamKeKhelo #JoharDylan

Fox will bring a lot of stability to the Red Miners' defense that has struggled in the league so far. Jamshedpur FC currently occupy the penultimate position in the standings with just two wins and a draw from 11 matches.

Head coach Aidy Boothroyd expressed his elation with respect to the new addition to his squad. He stated:

"Dylan is going to be very important for us. He is a very good defender and has the qualities that we need to continue to push up the table. I would like to welcome him to Jamshedpur FC and look forward to working with him at the club.”

Jamshedpur FC part ways with skipper Peter Hartley

The Men of Steel have also parted ways by mutual consent with their long-time serving skipper Peter Hartley, the club announced on Friday. The 34-year-old joined the club in 2020.

Jamshedpur FC @JamshedpurFC of Jamshedpur, Peter Hartley for his immaculate contribution to the club and it's legacy. We wish you the very best for your future endeavors, Peter.



#JamKeKhelo #HartOfJamshedpur

Hartley played 47 matches for Jamshedpur and was also part of the League Shield-winning squad last season. He made 111 tackles, 54 interceptions, 166 clearances, and 49 blocks during his time with the Red Miners

The club said in a statement posted on its social media handles:

“Jamshedpur FC and Peter Hartley have parted ways by mutual consent. We would like to thank him for his dedicated years to the club and wish him the very best for the future.”

Jamshedpur will hope that Dylan Fox can step up to the gaping void that will be left by Hartley's departure. The club will have to quickly turn their fortunes around if they're to seal a berth in the knockouts.

