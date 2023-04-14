Jamshedpur FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan: Men of Steel beat Mariners to enter the knockouts of the Hero Super Cup 2023

Jamshedpur FC brushed aside ISL 2022-23 champions ATK Mohun Bagan 3-0 to book their place in the semi-finals of the Hero Super Cup 23 on Friday, April 14.

Jamshedpur FC winger Boris Singh took the EMS Corporation Stadium in Kozhikode by storm as he scored a brace against his former club.

Juan Ferrando made three changes to ATK Mohun Bagan's starting lineup from the previous game, with Glan Martins, Vishal Kaith, and Dimitri Petratos all coming back into the setup.

Meanwhile, the Red Miners made a single change to their lineup. Despite the changes, it was Aidy Boothroyd's side that emerged as the more positive outfit right from the opening exchanges.

Ritwik Kumar Das created the first substantial attack of the night when he caught the Mariners on the break with a tenacious run. His effort from the edge of the box was parried away by Kaith, but Jamshedpur FC continued with their attacking onslaught.

Finally, in the 21st minute, Rafael Crivellaro got into the box and unleashed a shot that was slightly wide of the target. However, Boris was well placed at the far post to tuck the ball into the open net, leaving the Kolkata outfit stunned.

The minutes that followed amplified Ferrando's apprehension, as a hooved clearance from deep by a Jamshedpur FC defender created chaos when Kaith and Slavko Damjanovic shared a moment of confusion.

Boris seized the opportunity and was open through on goal, attempting to square the ball for Daniel Chima Chukwu. However, Pritam Kotal came to his side's rescue with a clutch goal-line clearance, preventing Jamshedpur from doubling their lead.

Moments later, Pratik Chaudhari had a chance to score for Jamshedpur, but his open header failed to trouble the ATK Mohun Bagan custodian. Despite the let-off, the Mariners struggled to regain their composure and formulate a response to the relentless Jamshedpur FC attack.

Just before the half-time whistle, the Red Miners dealt another heavy blow to their opponents as Boris Singh found the back of the net, scoring the second goal of the night.

Once again, Crivellaro was instrumental in creating the chance, as he set up Ritwik on the break who calmly passed the ball to Boris, who then scored against his former club once again.

The Men of Steel went into the break with a healthy 2-0 lead.

Jamshedpur FC withstand ATK Mohun Bagan's attacking waves to deliver the killer blow

In the second half of the match, ATK Mohun Bagan came out with a renewed sense of urgency as they looked to overcome the deficit. However, their efforts were repeatedly thwarted by Jamshedpur FC's solid defense.

Despite their possession dominance, the ISL champions struggled to create clear-cut chances. Boumous was caught offside, missing a potential opportunity for the visitors to launch an attack early on in the half.

Ashish Rai and Petratos combined well to deceive the Jamshedpur FC backline, with Rai's shot only narrowly missing the target due to a well-timed tackle by opposition skipper Eli Sabia.

The Mariners continued to pile on the pressure, but their attacking efforts were consistently neutralized by the disciplined Jamshedpur defense.

The Red Miners continued to soak up the pressure and looked to hit ATK Mohun Bagan on the counter-attack. Rafael Crivellaro came close to delivering a near-perfect pass to Chukwu, but the latter mistimed his jump and the ball went out of play.

As the match wore on, the Kolkata giants became increasingly desperate to score, while the Men of Steel wanted to put the game to bed with a third goal.

In the dying moments of the clash, Harry Sawyer got his name on the scoresheet after he threaded a rebound from Ishan Pandita past Vishal Kaith.

Despite ATK Mohun Bagan's anxious efforts in the second half, the match ended in a 3-0 victory for Jamshedpur FC.

