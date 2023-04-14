Jamshedpur FC secured a resounding 3-0 victory against ATK Mohun Bagan at the EMS Corporation Stadium in Kozhikode on Friday, April 14. With the three points, they secured a spot in the semi-finals of the Hero Super Cup 2023.

The Mariners were all over their opponents in the early stages, but the Red Miners took control of the proceedings as the game progressed. Following a period of sustained pressure, they opened the scoring in the 22nd minute.

Rafael Crivellaro’s attempted shot found Boris Singh in the six-yard box, who scored a simple tap-in to help his side take the lead. Mohun Bagan looked shell-shocked after conceding the game's first goal and their composure completely shattered.

Boris Singh scored his second goal of the night in the 42nd minute following a well-worked move. While Mohun Bagan's defense struggled to deal with the Red Miners, their attack lacked ideas as they went into the break trailing by two goals.

Juan Ferrando’s side dominated possession in the second half but struggled to make inroads in the final third. Asish Rai had an opportunity to halve the deficit but failed to trouble goalkeeper Rehenesh TP.

While Mohun Bagan looked out of ideas, Jamshedpur FC were lively on the break. They ultimately wrapped up the game in stoppage time as Harrison Sawyer scored his second goal of the Hero Super Cup to seal the semi-final spot for Jamshedpur FC.

ATK Mohun Bagan looked like a shadow of themselves and as a result, have been eliminated from the Hero Super Cup. Here's a look at how the Mariners fared against Jamshedpur FC:

ATK Mohun Bagan player ratings

Vishal Kaith - 6/10

Kaith made a brilliant save to deny Ritwik Kumar Das early in the game. His decision to rush out of the goal-line almost led to a second goal for Jamshedpur. However, he was not at fault for any of the goals.

Asish Rai - 5/10

Asish had a few hiccups early in the game, and his passes were a bit sloppy. He failed to track Ritwik Das’ run for JFC’s second goal. Additionally, the right-back struggled to make an impact in attack.

Pritam Kotal - 6/10

Pritam made a crucial interception to deny Chima Chukwu in the first half. He was arguably Mohun Bagan’s best defender on the night as he read the game well throughout the ninety minutes.

Slavko Damjanovic - 5/10

Damjanovic was a solid presence at the back, but was surprisingly caught out of position for the second goal. He did well to deal with the aerial presence of JFC’s Chima Chukwu and later Harrison Sawyer.

Subhasish Bose - 4/10

Subhasish was caught ball-watching as Boris Singh used his pace to score his second goal. While he made some good overlapping runs, his final ball was lacking.

Glan Martins - 5/10

Martins was booked in the first half. Rafael Crivellaro certainly got the better of him in midfield as he struggled to track the Brazilian’s clever movements. He was eventually replaced around the 75th minute.

Carl McHugh - 6/10

McHugh kept the play moving with short and quick passes, but he did not create anything significant for his forwards. He was also caught out of position defensively on a couple of occasions.

Manvir Singh - 6/10

The energetic Manvir was kept quiet by Jamshedpur FC. Ricky Lallawmawma and Ritwik Das tracked his runs brilliantly and he had no joy in the penalty box either. It was a frustrating afternoon for Manvir, who was substituted around the hour mark.

Hugo Boumous - 6.5/10

Boumous was initially a bright spot, but he fizzled out after Jamshedpur took a two goal lead. The attacking midfielder was marshaled well by the Red Miners midfield, who man-marked him for large parts of the game which restricted his impact.

Liston Colaco - 4/10

After an excellent display against Gokulam Kerala FC, Liston rarely troubled the Jamshedpur defense. He struggled to win his one-versus-one battle against Laldinliana Renthlei. Overall, a poor performance by the winger, whose inconsistency continues to hamper his development.

Dimitri Petratos - 6/10

Petratos dropped deeper and wanted to dictate the game when he received the ball in midfield. Despite creating a couple of decent opportunities, he struggled to pose any significant threat to Jamshedpur’s backline.

Substitutes

Ashique Kuruniyan - 6/10

Ashique had twenty minutes to make a difference, but he failed to create an impact, much like his teammates. However, he didn’t lack confidence and had a decent outing.

Kiyan Nassiri - 6.5/10

Kiyan was lively when he came on and brought energy to the side. But he had very few minutes to make an impact.

Federico Gallego - 6/10

Gallego arrived late into the game and had very few touches as Mohun Bagan stumbled to a defeat.

