In an enthralling ISL 2022-23 encounter, FC Goa clawed back against an inspired Jamshedpur FC side to come away with a 2-2 draw at the JRD Tata Sports Complex in Jamshedpur on Thursday, December 22.

Iker Guarrotxena, with his own goal, opened the scoring for the hosts but ultimately turned out to be the star for the Gaurs.

With Rafael Crivellaro, Jay Emmanuel-Thomas, Daniel Chima Chukwu, and Ishan Pandita, the hosts boasted a stacked-up attacking lineup as Jamshedpur FC boss Aidy Boothroyd opted for a back three.

Meanwhile, FC Goa head coach Carlos Pena rewarded young midfielder Brison Fernandes with a rare start.

However, almost wiping away all their previous frailties, the Red Miners started the game on the front foot. The Goan midfield was almost seemingly overwhelmed by Jamshedpur FC's pressure in the middle. Furthermore, with Crivellaro now taking the set-pieces for the home team, the visitors found a lot of quality in them.

The Brazilian midfielder looked to threaten the opposition, not just with his shrewd passes and his inch-perfect deliveries. Daniel Chukwu had a couple of consecutive opportunities as the game rolled into the half-hour mark. However, FC Goa custodian Dheeraj Singh was up to the task.

Ultimately, in the 31st minute, it was through a set-piece situation that the defending Shield winners broke the deadlock. Crivellaro drilled in a delicious ball at the front post for Emmanuel-Thomas, whose effort was deflected into his own net by Iker Guarrotxena.

Although they had already pulled ahead, Jamshedpur FC continued to push forward. However, a smooth transition play from FC Goa caught the hosts off guard before Makan Chothe delivered a pin-point cross for Guarrotxena to make amends for the earlier own goal and restore parity.

Despite being the more proactive side in the first 45 minutes, Jamshedpur FC went into the half-time break on level terms, owing to a minor defensive lapse.

Jamshedpur FC give an excellent account of themselves against FC Goa yet fall short of a victory

Realizing the supremacy of Jamshedpur FC on the pitch, Carlos Pena opted for two quickfire changes after the break. Fares Arnaout and Makan Chothe made way for Alvaro Vazquez and Glan Martins, respectively.

Although it was the crucial stops from Dheeraj in the first half that kept FC Goa in the game, the goalkeeper made an absolute howler five minutes into the second half. The young custodian received a back pass from Aibanbha Dohling and rather than clearing it right away, Dheeraj opted to take a touch. But an on-rushing Ishan Pandita pick-pocketed the goalkeeper before walking the ball into the open net.

The Men of Steel were once again leading and the Gaurs needed a reaction. Pena threw in fresher legs to reverse the scoreline. Sanson Pereira, Ayush Dev Chhetri, and Devendra Murgaonkar were sent into the mix. Both sides continued to keep the affair entertaining with their end-to-end exchanges.

In the 78th minute, Pandita had an opportunity to double his tally for the night but Dheeraj this time wouldn't falter. As the game rolled towards the final whistle, it seemed like the Red Miners had managed to seal the three points. But FC Goa and Guarrotxena had other plans.

In the 89th minute, the veteran Spanish forward, after an intense scuffle inside the opposition box, received the ball on the edge of the penalty area and unleashed a low volley on the front post.

Jamshedpur FC goalkeeper Vishal Yadav was late to spot the effort and it crept into the bottom corner, leveling the scores once again. Pena raced down the sidelines to rejoice after his side managed to come away with a point against a team who looked hungry for a victory.

The draw takes FC Goa into the fourth spot with 19 points from 11 games. Meanwhile, Jamshedpur FC are still down in 10th place, with just five points. The doors are closing swiftly on their top-six hopes.

