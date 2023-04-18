Jamshedpur FC vs Gokulam Kerala FC: Red Miners edge past I-League club in a thrilling game | Hero Super Cup 2023

Jamshedpur FC defeated I-League outfit Gokulam Kerala FC 3-2 to maintain their 100 percent win record in the Hero Super Cup 2023.

Aidy Boothroyd rotated his side heavily as they had already qualified for the semi-finals of the Super Cup. Gokulam Kerala, on the other hand, played with their strongest lineup, hoping to finish the competition on a high note.

Although the Red Miners started on the front foot, Gokulam Kerala looked threatening on the break. The likes of Sreekuttan VS and Sourav K posed problems for Jamshedpur FC’s defense, but they struggled in the final third.

Despite a few promising attacking situations, chances were few and far between the sides with neither team having a shot on target in the first quarter of the game.

However, Gokulam took the lead in the 33rd minute. Sourav’s trickery was on show as he wriggled past two players before setting up Samuel Koney with an inch-perfect through ball. The striker used his strength to power past the defender and his effort found the bottom corner of the net.

Nonetheless, their lead lasted only seven minutes as Jamshedpur FC leveled proceedings through Harrison Sawyer. Germanpreet Singh’s delightful through ball split the defense wide open and allowed Sawyer to calmly finish the move past an outstretched Shibin Raj.

The first half had only two shots on target, with both resulting in goals. Despite Jamshedpur FC controlling proceedings, the scores were level at the break.

Jamshedpur FC secure victory after thrilling second-half display

Jamshedpur FC continued to pile on the pressure and had several opportunities to take the lead. Around the hour mark, Ishan Pandita came close to scoring, but his tame effort was parried away by substitute keeper Bilal Khan.

The ISL club's efforts eventually paid off around the hour mark. Harrison Sawyer’s delivery found Seimeinlen Doungel, who teed up Farukh Choudhary with a delicate header. The winger evaded pressure with a deft touch before placing the ball into the back of the net.

Francesc Bonet’s side, however, bounced back just minutes after conceding. Sreekuttan, who was lively throughout the game, continued to weave past players. The youngster’s cross was blocked by Jamshedpur FC’s defense but the ball kindly fell to Koney, who was in the right place at the right time to score his second goal of the evening.

The end-to-end game had another twist as the Red Miners retook the lead through Ishan Pandita. Ritwik Das’ exceptional vision was on display as set up Pandita with a perfectly weighted pass.

Gokulam Kerala were all over the place defensively, with Ritwik Das and Doungel's powerful effort denied by Bilal Khan. The I-League side committed their men forward, but FC Jamshedpur were resolute at the back and secured their third win in the Hero Super Cup 2023.

While this game was a dead rubber for both sides, there were some impressive individual performances.

Jamshedpur FC will now face Bengaluru FC in the semi-finals of the Hero Super Cup on Friday, April 21.

